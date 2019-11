The more expensive unit will only shut down when all the connected devices are in standby.



Also available is the more basic CES-5F, which is a power strip having one 'always on' socket and four controlled by a footswitch.

Crystal suggests this £14.90 unit is ideal for use at desks - when you leave the desk you simply step on the switch to power down peripherals such as printers and chargers, while keeping your computer powered up.



