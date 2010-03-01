It incorporates many features of the larger version, including a bespoke decoupled high-torque DC motor, silent belt drive, a balanced 7cm-thick, precision CNC machined high-density POM (Polyoxymethylene) platter and a "resonance optimised" chassis.

In addition, it has a new Clearaudio developed OSC (Optical Speed Control) motor control that provides electronic speed change for 33 1/3, 45 and 78 rpm.

And Clearaudio claims the ceramic magnetic bearing helps the deck achieve "unbeatable speed accuracy".

Two models are available: the standard Innovation Compact is £4250, while the Panzerholz "bullet proof wood" version costs £4440. Both come with a five-year warranty.

Clearaudio turntables are distributed in the UK by Audio Reference UK Ltd.

