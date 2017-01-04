Altec Lansing is launching a wireless multi-room system which aims to rival Sonos, adding Bluetooth into the mix, plus compatibility with a host of streaming services, and coming with a sub-£100 entry point.

The Altec Lansing SmartStream series consists of three wireless speakers. The SmartStream is the smallest of the bunch, the SmartStream X sits in the middle, while the SmartStream XL is the largest.

All three connect wirelessly over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and let you stream tunes from your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. They're also compatible with music services including Google Cast, Google Home, Spotify Connect, Internet radio and Altec Lansing's Playlist app.

MORE: CES 2017 - news, highlights, best new products

The SmartStream features dual 2-inch drivers, with an output of 5W each. A built-in microphone lets it double as a handsfree kit for your phone (though everyone in the room will hear your calls), and it's waterproof, shockproof and snowproof. It will cost $100 (£81).

The SmartStream X has 2.1 sound, with each channel packing 10W of power. It has the same mic as its little sibling, but is only waterproof. It costs $200 (£163).

Lastly, the SmartStream XL boasts dual 3-inch drivers and a 5-inch subwoofer for a fuller sound. It too has the mic, and is waterproof. And the price? $300 (£244).

All three have a wireless range of 100ft and a 16-hour battery life. They go on sale between April and September, though we're yet to hear anything about UK availability and prices.

MORE: 7 of the best wireless speakers