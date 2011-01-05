Monitor Audio says its in-house design team was charged with "finding a blend of materials and geometry that would complement the GX's exceptional sound". Main attributes of the design include:

• New C-CAM Ribbon transducer design – providing extension to 60KHz

• New 6.5in bass driver with RST profile C-CAM cone

• Die-cast alloy driver chassis design

• HiVe port technology for better transient response and tighter bass

• Single bolt through driver fixings for improved bracing, rigidity and driver/baffle de-coupling

• Die-cast alloy terminal panel arrangement with high quality bi-wire terminals and high end spade type link cables

• Pureflow Silver internal cabling

• High-quality crossovers with premium grade polypropylene film capacitors used throughout

• Large radius cabinet edges to provide low diffraction and smoother overall frequency response

• Curved cabinet profile for increased rigidity and reduced internal standing waves

• Selected premium quality wood veneers or high gloss piano finishes.

• Rigid 20mm MDF construction throughout, employing radial and cross-bracing techniques for high rigidity resulting in low cabinet colouration

• Invisible magnetic grille fixing provides clean visual styling when used with the grille off

• Metal mesh grille design to give low diffraction, resulting in improved off-axis dispersion

The full GX model line-up is as follows:

Gold GX50 standmounter £950

Gold GX100 standmounter £1250

Gold GX200 floorstander £2300

Gold GX30 floorstander £3000

Gold GXC 150 centre speaker £650

Gold GXC 350 centre speaker £1000

Gold GX-FX surround speaker £1400

GXW-15 subwoofer £1750

