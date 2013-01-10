New from Slovakian company Canor Audio is the TP134 valve amplifier, now available in the UK through distributor Sound Fowndations.

Delivering 35W per channel and selling for £2495, the TP134 operates in pure Class A up to 10W per channel, and offers five line inputs.

It uses a relay attenuator volume control to keep signal paths as simple as possible, double copper foiled shielding for the mains transformer to keep noise away from the audio circuits, and custom-wound wide-bandwidth output transformers.

All the valves – four 12AT7s and four EL34s are measured and burned in on Canor's own measuring devices, ensuring optimal operating and matching.

The circuit boards feature Canor's CMT (Canor Milling Technology), which cuts away areas of the board to give similar characteristics to direct-wired construction, all the control electronics are fed from a separate section of the transformer for minimal noise, and the control system shuts down when not in use.

The amplifier is available in black or silver, and comes with a Canor system remote handset.

