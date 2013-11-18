Cambridge Audio has announced details of a new sound plinth called the Minx TV.

The Minx TV acts as a stand for your TV, and can support screen sizes of up to 47in with Cambridge Audio claiming it provides "wide, room-filling and detailed sound".

The device features Cambridge Audio's own patented BMR drivers, which are found in the rest of the Cambridge Audio Minx range.

These drivers are different to regular speakers which use a "pistonic effect" by moving forward and backward. The BMR drivers move in the same way, but use horiztonal and vertical vibration as well, in order to produce a broader sound. That's the theory.

The plinth also offers a 6.5in down-firing sub woofer for optimum bass output, which CA says abolishes the need for a separate sub, as found with most soundbars.

Four preset sound modes can also be accessed, with TV, film, music and voice all on offer.

Connecting to your TV is done one of three ways: digital optical, RCA or 3.5mm headphone jack. Cambridge Audio bundles the Minx TV with all cables and a remote control.

The Minx TV also features built-in Bluetooth technology, enabling the user to stream music stored on a laptop or mobile device, and take advantage of the same sound quality.

The Minx TV joins the likes of the LG SoundPlate (LAP340), a 4.1-channel system that is designed to sit under any 32-55in TV, the Bose Solo and OrbitSound SB60 AirSOUND Base.

The Cambridge Audio Minx TV is available now for £199.95 from Cambridge Audio.

MORE: Best soundbars 2013

by Max Langridge

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+