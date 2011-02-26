You can see them in rooms 408/409 at the Marriott Hotel in Bristol during the weekend, and buy them at special prices. Full details below:
Pro-Ject Box Design System 1
• Amp Box Stereo – stereo power amplifier
• Dock Box Vi – docking station for iPod, including remote
• Speaker Box 4 – bookshelf speaker, piano lacquer black or white
• Butler 2.1 – Micro Rack, designed specifically to house the above products
• Stereo RCA interconnect cable 0,205m
• Speaker cable (with banana plugs) 2 x 3m
Price £500 (normally £615)
Pro-Ject Box Design System 3
• Receiver Box – stereo integrated amplifier/FM tuner, remote control
• Dock Box Fi – docking station for iPod, remote control
• Speaker Box 5 – bookshelf speaker, high gloss piano lacquer black or white
• Butler 2.1 – Micro Rack, designed specifically to house the above products
• Stereo RCA interconnect cable 0,205m
• Speaker cable (with banana plugs) 2 x 3m
Price £700 (normally £899)
Pro-Ject Box Design System 5
• Stereo Box – stereo integrated amplifier, remote included
• DAC Box USB – D to A converter and USB soundcard
• Speaker Box 5 – bookshelf speaker, high-gloss piano lacquer black or white
• Butler 2.1 – Micro Rack, designed specifically to house the above products
• Stereo RCA interconnect cable 0,205m
• Speaker cable (with banana plugs) 2 x 3m
Price £650 (normally £859)
For a full breakdown of what's on at the Bristol Show 2011, see our special blog.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter