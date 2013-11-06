Braven has taken the wraps off its brand-new wireless, portable speaker, the 710. With it, Braven aims to encompass all the wants and needs users require from a portable speaker.

The 710 continues Braven's long-running fashion of featuring custom-made drivers for superior sound quality. Wireless connectivity comes via a number of options; NFC is available for a stable connection, as well as Bluetooth for those devices without NFC technology; apt-X streaming is also supported.

What's more, the Braven 710 can act as a Bluetooth bridge: plug it into into any hi-fi/AV system and you can stream music from a mobile device to your home cinema or audio system.

The speaker can also be used to receive phone calls; a noise-cancelling speakerphone is built in to the device to allow for clear audio, as well as featuring an integrated power bank to charge mobile devices.

An aircraft-grade aluminium water-resistant casing was able to withstand 12.5 litres of water per minute, from a distance of 3 metres, during testing. So expect it to hold up well in the bathroom or at the beach.

The Braven 710 is available now in silver, blue or graphite and retails for £149.99

by Max Langridge

