They use Active Noise Rejection, but don't need their own batteries: instead they take their power from the player to which they're connected, via the 30-pin dock connector.



The company says the i10s cancel 92% of outside noise using the ANR technology, developed by New Zealand company Phitek Systems: this measures the noise field inside the ear, rather than via external pickups, and then adds 'anti-noise' to cancel out extraneous sound.



In addition, the design of the earphones gives up to 30dB of attenuation at 1kHz, thanks to in-ear 'grommets' provided in three sizes.



The earphones come with an in-line volume control, and are now on sale via Amazon and Play.com.



