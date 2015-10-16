This week Arcam revealed a number of its AV receivers for 2016, B&O announced the H6, a new wireless headphone and the first Freeview Play set-top of its kind was released by Humax.

On the reviews front it was choc-a-block full of goodies including Panasonic's first ever OLED 4K set, the stunning TX-65CZ952B. There was also Chord's terrific Mojo DAC and Audio Pro's fantastic Addon T3 wireless speaker, plus plenty of other reviews to read with Awards Night less than two weeks away.

News

Arcam provides first glimpse of 2016 AV receivers

It's not yet the end of 2015 and Arcam is already showing its line up of AV receivers for 2016.

So far three receivers have been announced, the flagship AVR850, SR250 and AVR550. Dolby Atmos set-up will be available (5.1.2 set-up only), with DTS:X (via a launch firmware update) and 4K Ultra HD compatibility also featuring.

They'll go on sale sometime in November or early December.

B&O H7 headphones are wireless with touch sensitive controls

Bang & Olufsen has announced a new pair of headphones, the B&O H7.

The new on-ears will sit between the B&O H6 and B&O H8 (in case the model number wasn't already an indication).

B&O claims that these wireless headphones have a 20-hour battery life with a power-saving mode in case it runs out of juice. The H7 features "soft lambskin" earphones and comes in either a black or cream finish.

They're on sale now, costing £329.

Humax announces FVP-4000T Freeview Play set-box

Humax has revealed a new set-top box which wouldn't necessarily be big news in itself, save for the fact it's the first digital box to deliver the Freeview Play TV service.

Freeview Play is similar to YouView, allowing customers to use both catch-up TV and on-demand services with live television.

The box comes with built-in wi-fi for access to Freeview Play, and is available in 500GB (£200) or 1TB (£230) configurations. A third model will be available soon with a massive 2TB (£299) hard-drive.

The Humax FVP-4000T set-top box is available now.

More news

Electric Jukebox promises music streaming revolution

Cabasse launches Surf speakers to partner StreamAMP

Dolby reveals first Blu-ray Audio disc with Atmos

Audio-Technica unveils new Art Monitor headphone range

Chord Mojo helps turn your smartphone into a high-res music player

Reviews

"Scrutinising this TV is not unlike approaching a sumptuous buffet"

Panasonic TX-65CZ952B

Panasonic's resurgent year continues with its ambitious TX-65CZ952B, the company's first 4K OLED TV.

The TV features one of the best pictures we've seen, conjuring up a sumptuous image that's hard to fault. If this is the future of television then it can't come quick enough - even if the price puts it out of the range of most.

At £8000 it's a huge investment, and the TV could use a little more refinement in its sound and interface. If it was cheaper, this could have been a five-star review.

Read the full Panasonic TX-65CZ952B review

"Once up and running this a fabulous performer"

Chord Mojo

The Chord Hugo is rather expensive at over £1000. So Chord saw fit to make a much more accessibly priced DAC, and what a DAC it is too.

Like the Hugo, once it's up and running the Mojo is a gripping performer, offering tons of detail and insight and a level of organisation that puts it above its peers.

We like this DAC a lot, and for the price, it's something of a bargain.

Read the full Chord Mojo review

"It is comfortable and more communicative than your average budget wireless speaker"

Audio Pro Addon T3

The first thing we notice when looking at the Addon T3 is the similarity to a Koala bear's face.

Thankfully the sound of the Addon T3 distracts us from staring at it. There's a good balance here with an expressiveness that makes you want to keep it on for hours.

We can only commend what Audio Pro has done here. For £165 this is a splendid speaker.

Read the full Audio Pro Addon T3 review

More reviews

