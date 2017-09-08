This week B&W announced the launch of its 700 Series of loudspeakers, MQA formed an alliance with music streaming service Deezer and JVC celebrated the 20th anniversary of its D-ILA chip with three new 4K projectors as well as a limited edition projector.

For reviews, we had an exclusive in B&W's 707 S2 standmounter, Astell & Kern's Kann portable music player and Lavardin's ISx Reference stereo amplifier.

News

B&W launches all-new 700 Series speaker range

Bowers and Wilkins revealed its new speaker range, the 700 Series, which incorporates technology from the pricier 800 Series.

Consisting of three standmounts, three floorstanders, two centre speakers and a subwoofer, it supercedes the CM series.

For details on the technology and prices, follow the link below. They're available now and you can read our exclusive review of the 707 S2 speaker right here.

Deezer partners with MQA to offer hi-res audio streaming

There's more good news for promoters of Master Quality Authenticated (MQA), as the music streaming service Deezer has signed up to support the technology.

It continues a run of positive news for MQA, with Sony's two new Walkmans supporting it, as well as LG's V30 smartphone.

There's no word on when MQA-supported tracks will be available, but we can't imagine it's too far away.

JVC unveils new 4K HDR projectors and red special edition DLA-20LTD

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of its D-ILA chip, JVC has launched three new 4K HDR projectors.

The DLA-X9900 and DLA-X7900 are THX 3D-certified and all three come with HDCP2.2 certification. All three are due to be launched in October.

Meanwhile, JVC is releasing a special 20th anniversary limited version of its DLA-20LTD in bright red.

Reviews

"The 707 S2s are deeply impressive in the way they deliver things that small speakers normally just don’t"

B&W 707 S2

Don't let the size of B&W's 707 S2 fool you. For speakers this small, they sure pack a punch.

With great authority and plenty of power in the bass performance, the 707s are able to do things compact speakers shouldn't.

They aren't without a few compromises – a lack of dynamic subtlety and rhythmic dexterity among them. But they remain an admirable pair of speakers.

"When it comes to performance per pound, there’s no mistaking the Kann’s sonic chops"

Astell & Kern Kann

The Kann is a big and chunky music player. It's also excellent.

Looks aside, the Kann delivers a strong, dynamic presentation, with great detail and punchy bass.

The design may be an awkward fit for your pocket, but the sound is what counts and that is impressive.

"The most informative, entertaining and musical integrated amplifier we’ve heard in recent years"

Lavardin ISx Reference

If you're looking for a luxury amp, the Lavardin isn't it. If you're after for a great one, look no further.

Boasting a fast, fluid and dynamic sound, it's delivery is impressively detailed and the presentation is particularly musical.

It's one of the most entertaining amplifiers we've heard in years.

