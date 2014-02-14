This week has been a bumper one on whathifi.com, with both the Bristol Sound and Vision Show and Mobile World Congress approaching fast.

Our busy team has sniffed out Bowers and Wilkins launch of the new 600 Series of stereo and home speakers, along with confirmation of Nokia's long rumoured Android smartphone and yet more disappointing revenue figures for smartphone maker HTC.

Meanwhile, our intake of reviews was colossal with Devialet's chrome-tastic 110 stereo amp (pictured above) making an appearance, as well as Bayan Audio's small and neat SoundBook speaker and a terrific radio from Revo.

And don't forget, the March issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision is on sale, available to buy online or – if you fancy a walk – at your local newsagents.

NEWS

Bowers & Wilkins launches new 600 Series speakers

Bowers and Wilkins has unveiled details of its brand spanking new 600 Series, with the range to include both hi-fi and home cinema speakers.

The speakers will be available to buy in March and if you're looking for a review of B&W's new 685s, you'll find one in the April issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision (on sale March 12th).

READ MORE: B&W launches new 600 series of hi-fi and home cinema speakers

Nokia to unveil Android-powered smartphone

Rumoured to be happening before the company was bought out by Microsoft, Nokia has indeed confirmed that it will be bringing an Android powered smartphone to the marketplace.

Plans for the headset were made prior to the buy-out with @evleaks (yep, him… or her) revealing the potential specs for phone suggesting it'll be a bit of a budget affair.

READ MORE: Nokia to unveil Android smartphone at Mobile World Congress

HTC eyes mid-range smartphone market as revenues fall again

Struggling smartphone manufacturer HTC has revealed plans to build "a compelling mid-range portfolio" of smartphones in 2014 as it faces another slump in revenues.

With the appearance of the expected HTC M8 due at the end of February, HTC will be hoping it kickstarts a reversal in fortunes as they look to break Samsung's stranglehold on the Android market.

READ MORE: HTC revenues fall again

More news:

Bose announces launch of new SoundLink Bluetooth speaker III

Lindy introduces HF-110 open-back headphones

Geneva unveils Model XXL home cinema and music sound system

'Freeview Connect' to deliver catch-up TV through smart TVs?

Xbox One Stereo Headset and headphone Adaptor coming in March

Bragi announces "world's first" smart wireless headphones

No UK launch confirmed for Google Chromecast streaming device

Philips unveils Fidelio E2 Bluetooth speaker system

LG officially announces G Pro 2 phablet

REVIEWS

Devialet 110

In our review we called the 110 an "exceptional all-round package". It really is a high-end piece of kit that we struggled to find any glaring issues with.

With slim, futuristic looks the Devialet 110 isn't just consumed by style, it's got the substance to back it up.

Read the full Devialet 110 review here

Revo AXiS X3

A nifty little radio/streamer, this is a unit that handle practically anything you can throw at it (unless it's a sizeable object).

With just a solid, approachable sound the X3 might seem a tad prohibitive at £200. However, you get a very adaptable and versatile radio with plenty of mileage in it.

Read the full Revo AXiS X3 review here

Bayan Audio SoundBook

A robust little speaker that boasts aptX Bluetooth, it may not be the sonic equivalents of its peers but it's a pleasant sound nonetheless.

Read the full Bayan Audio SoundBook review here

More:

Sony UDA-1

Philips BDP3380

AKG K545

Jays a-Jays Five

Tivoli Albergo+

Audio Technica ATH-CKX9iS

by Kobina Monney

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+