This week has been a bumper one on whathifi.com, with both the Bristol Sound and Vision Show and Mobile World Congress approaching fast.
Our busy team has sniffed out Bowers and Wilkins launch of the new 600 Series of stereo and home speakers, along with confirmation of Nokia's long rumoured Android smartphone and yet more disappointing revenue figures for smartphone maker HTC.
Meanwhile, our intake of reviews was colossal with Devialet's chrome-tastic 110 stereo amp (pictured above) making an appearance, as well as Bayan Audio's small and neat SoundBook speaker and a terrific radio from Revo.
And don't forget, the March issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision is on sale
NEWS
Bowers & Wilkins launches new 600 Series speakers
Bowers and Wilkins has unveiled details of its brand spanking new 600 Series, with the range to include both hi-fi and home cinema speakers.
The speakers will be available to buy in March and if you're looking for a review of B&W's new 685s, you'll find one in the April issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision (on sale March 12th).
READ MORE: B&W launches new 600 series of hi-fi and home cinema speakers
Nokia to unveil Android-powered smartphone
Rumoured to be happening before the company was bought out by Microsoft, Nokia has indeed confirmed that it will be bringing an Android powered smartphone to the marketplace.
Plans for the headset were made prior to the buy-out with @evleaks (yep, him… or her) revealing the potential specs for phone suggesting it'll be a bit of a budget affair.
READ MORE: Nokia to unveil Android smartphone at Mobile World Congress
HTC eyes mid-range smartphone market as revenues fall again
Struggling smartphone manufacturer HTC has revealed plans to build "a compelling mid-range portfolio" of smartphones in 2014 as it faces another slump in revenues.
With the appearance of the expected HTC M8 due at the end of February, HTC will be hoping it kickstarts a reversal in fortunes as they look to break Samsung's stranglehold on the Android market.
READ MORE: HTC revenues fall again
More news:
Bose announces launch of new SoundLink Bluetooth speaker III
Lindy introduces HF-110 open-back headphones
Geneva unveils Model XXL home cinema and music sound system
'Freeview Connect' to deliver catch-up TV through smart TVs?
Xbox One Stereo Headset and headphone Adaptor coming in March
Bragi announces "world's first" smart wireless headphones
No UK launch confirmed for Google Chromecast streaming device
Philips unveils Fidelio E2 Bluetooth speaker system
LG officially announces G Pro 2 phablet
REVIEWS
Devialet 110
In our review we called the 110 an "exceptional all-round package". It really is a high-end piece of kit that we struggled to find any glaring issues with.
With slim, futuristic looks the Devialet 110 isn't just consumed by style, it's got the substance to back it up.
Read the full Devialet 110 review here
Revo AXiS X3
A nifty little radio/streamer, this is a unit that handle practically anything you can throw at it (unless it's a sizeable object).
With just a solid, approachable sound the X3 might seem a tad prohibitive at £200. However, you get a very adaptable and versatile radio with plenty of mileage in it.
Read the full Revo AXiS X3 review here
Bayan Audio SoundBook
A robust little speaker that boasts aptX Bluetooth, it may not be the sonic equivalents of its peers but it's a pleasant sound nonetheless.
Read the full Bayan Audio SoundBook review here
More:
