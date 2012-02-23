This week in 1965, the Beatles began filming Help! in the Bahamas. Yes, 47 years ago...

And late, great rock pianist Nicky Hopkins was born this week in 1944. Hopkins made some fabulous records with The Beatles, The Who, and The Rolling Stones.

Highlights of the week on whathi-fi.com…

- The What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision team has headed down to The Sound and Vision Show 2012 in Bristol this week. Come and see us from the 24th-26th February, and bag yourself some exclusive bargains on home-cinema and hi-fi products.

- Panasonic delivers a range of AirPlay equipped audio systems. The CD, iPod and wireless systems released by Panasonic hold in-built Airplay receivers that supports streaming from Apple iPhone, iPod Touch, and iTunes. Click here to find out more.

And head on over to our Panasonic blog to get the full low-down on the company's 2012 LCD and plasma TV ranges.

- Sony’s new handheld console, the Playstation Vita launches in the UK this week. The Vita hosts 20-30 new games including the ‘Uncharted’ Series. And with an OLED touchscreen, front and rear touch controls, motion sensors, and wifi connection, what’s not to love?

- Naim launches £6250 NDS Network music player this week. The company says its high-end player delivers more music with CD than most do with high-res sources. Due to hit the shops in May, the NDS will get its first public demonstration in The Bristol Sound and Vision Show this week.

For more on the NDS, see our behind the scenes blog.

