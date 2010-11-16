Facebook users will be able to view thousands of technology products on the Best Buy Facebook page without having to leave the popular social networking site.

The site will enable customers to search by product category, including TVs, laptops, MP3 players, digital cameras and more.

There will also be recommended Christmas gift lists for 'him' and 'her', updated daily.

Best Buy claims it is the first technology retailer in the UK to run a navigable shop on Facebook before clicking through to buy on the company's retail website.

To celebrate the opening of its new online store, Best Buy has some "Grand Opening Deals" starting from today and running until midnight on November 22nd. They're only available online, not in store.

For example, there's a Toshiba 32KV500 32in LCD TV for £229.99 and a Samsung UE37C5800 LCD/LED Full HD set for £599.99, while stocks last. Full details here.

