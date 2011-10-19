On the way from Audyssey, the company behind a whole range of sound-tuning systems for stereo and surround sound, is the Lower East Side Audio Dock Air, the company's first AirPlay component.

Selling for £299 when it hits the shops next month, the new unit combines AirPlay wireless streaming with the company's Smart Speaker technology to deliver what's claimed to be a sound that 'redefines low frequency reproduction'.

It has two 25mm tweeters, two 7.5cm mid/bass drivers and a pair of 10cm passive bass radiators, all packed into a unit just 21.1cm tall, 12.cm wide and 22.6cm deep.

It's designed to work with computers running iTunes, iPod Touch, iPhone and iPad devices, and AppleTV, and also has 3.5mm analogue line input and headphone output sockets.

Audyssey's VP of marketing, Robb Mason, says that '”AirPlay represents a huge step forward in the pursuit of wireless audio and we believe our Lower East Side Audio Dock Air will please even the most discerning listeners.

'Our Smart Speaker technology enables us to generate audio output that’s simply not attainable by other manufacturers.

'We’re confident our new dock will outperform any comparably priced AirPlay dock on the market.'

