Audio Technica to expand cartridge range in Munich

By News 

Updated range of cartridges and vinyl to be unveiled at Munich's High End Show to signal "new focus on hi-fi for Europe"

Munich's High End Show – taking place between 15th and 18th May – is to be the stage for Audio Technica to unveil its new and expanded range of cartridges and vinyl accessories.

In addition to the firm's existing AT400MLa and OC9/III, the new AT-F2 moving coil cartridge is set to make its debut at the German show as part of its "new focus on hi-fi for Europe".

The AT-F2 – described as a "great entry point" into hi-fi turntable audio – is to be demonstrated for the first time ahead of its full global launch, which is scheduled for later this year.

Meanwhile, Audio Technica says European consumers can now take advantage of a new section on its website dedicated to cartridges that includes articles on cartridge technology.

Audio Technica consumer products marketing manager Harvey Roberts said there will also be a new price strategy that brings the firm's cartridges in line with international markets.

"[The new strategy] ensures European consumers can buy from our authorised European dealers and get a competitive price, great support, as well as being able to take advantage of Audio Technica's comprehensive two-year warranty," said Roberts.

by Pete Hayman

