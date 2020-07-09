Audio Pro launches Addon T3+ wireless speaker

Audio Pro has announced the release of its Addon T3+ wireless speaker, aiming to improve upon the performance and success of its hugely popular, Award-winning portable Bluetooth boombox.

The original Addon T3, released five years ago, was a What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year three years running from its release to 2017, and was only overtaken when the multi-room mogul began adding wi-fi and multi-room features to its stablemates.

In fact, Audio Pro admits its original plan was to discontinue that speaker and press on with only multi-room products from this year, but found demand for Bluetooth-only speakers was still high and saw an opportunity to improve upon one of its flagship products.

"We named the product Addon T3+ to state that it is the same winning concept as before, only better," says Audio Pro CCO Jens Henriksen.

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

The original has indeed undergone a few tweaks, rather than wholesale change, to achieve its new altered moniker. It keeps its pair of 75mm tweeters, split by a 9cm woofer, as well as its familiar boombox-style chassis, but carries a redesigned reflex port to the rear for optimised bass response.

Audio Pro has also retuned the DSP settings, which it claims has enhanced the sonic character, but managed to keep the 30-hour battery life that has made this rugged speaker such an outdoor party favourite.

There is also a new, unpainted finish (pictured top) that the company is naming 'RAW'. "The last few years our company has been increasingly focused on environmental concerns, and it makes sense to create a speaker without covering it in several layers of paint," says Henriksen.

Certainly it is a striking addition, though those unconvinced can still opt for a Coal Black (pictured above) or Storm Grey finish instead.

The Audio Pro Addon T3+ will arrive imminently with a suggested retail price of £180 (€200). We will have one in for review very soon, but in the meantime you can read some of our Audio Pro reviews below and see why we hold the company in such high regard.