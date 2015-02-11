The project has been created by speaker designer, writer and musician Phil Ward, with planned future versions to include turntables, a second collection of speakers, another selection of amps and even complete hi-fi set-ups.

Each edition will be limited, however, to a run of 100 and all prints will be signed and numbered. The Audio Icons prints measure 13in x 19in (332mm x 484mm if you're metric-minded) and have been made using fine art paper.

All of the illustrations used in the Audio Icons prints are created using a range of digital methods and are said to be based on "a combination of personal experience, photographic research and manufacturer's data".

A spokesperson said: "The illustrations portray each product as accurately as possible, while at the same time capturing their unique personality and the extraordinary creativity, engineering skill and enthusiasm that went into each one."

Audio Icons prints cost £60 each, include postage in the UK and EU and come rolled ready for framing.

