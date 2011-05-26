The British hi-fi manufacturer has teamed up with some of its best retailers to offer potential customers the chance to try out an rCube in the comfort of their own home (note: dealers may require a refundable deposit).

All you have to do is head on over to this page on the Arcam website, choose the participating retailer in your area and give them a call.

Those taking part in the offer include Sevenoaks Sound and Vision, Superfi, Music Matters, Peter Tyson, Hughes, Rayleigh Hi-Fi, Unilet, Grahams, Bartletts and Infidelity.

To find out more about the rCube, read our review or watch the video.

