Apple rehires former audio engineer to improve HomePod software

Apple has rehired Afrooz Family, a former senior audio engineer who spent six and a half years at the Cupertino tech giant before parting ways to co-found audio startup Syng.

According to Bloomberg , the move is part of Apple’s plan to improve the software for its HomePod smart speaker, offering more reasons for consumers to opt for its HomePod Mini over cheaper rivals from Google and Amazon.

While the now-discontinued HomePod didn’t match up to Apple’s sales expectations, the cheaper HomePod Mini has clearly been selling enough to warrant new updates, including the most recent one which lets one or two HomePod Minis pair directly to the Apple TV 4K .

Obviously, it’s far too early to say what Apple’s plans are for its wireless speaker range, and we’re certainly not going to say a larger HomePod 2 (or HomePod Max?) is imminent, but there have been recent rumours of a combined Apple TV, HomePod and Facetime camera device , potentially earmarked for release in 2023. Watch this space...

