We have not heard much from Acoustic Energy in the last few years, but now the company is back with a bang and plans to unveil a range of new products in the coming months.

Neil Truckell, who left the company seven years ago, returns as managing director.

"With the recent investment from Wistron [based in Taiwan] and FPI we plan to re-energise the Acoustic Energy brand with a new identity and new products across multiple categories to be launched later this year," says Truckell.

The first of the new products is the £250 AE 101 bookshelf speaker, little brother to the £450 AE 301s we've previously tested. The AE 101 has a 28mm fabric dome tweeter, 11cm aluminium cone mid/bass driver, impedance of 8Ohms and 87dB/w/m sensitivity. The MDF cabinet is available in black ash or walnut vinyl finishes.

We've already received our review sample of the AE 101s and they'll be tested in the July issue of What Hi-Fi?, on sale from June 3rd.

They will be followed by new products in other sectors of the market such as portable speakers, computer and TV audio systems and multi-room set-ups.

