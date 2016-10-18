Forget old Salvador, there’s nothing surreal about seeing this Dali collect a What Hi-Fi? Award. And not only that, the quite glorious Dali Katch is our Product of the Year for wireless speakers.

At £330, it isn’t cheap for a portable wireless unit, but with detail and insight we’re more used to hearing from a mains-powered unit, complemented by a rich, powerful tone and expert understanding of timing and dynamics, it's giving you more than your money’s worth.

If your budget is under a ton, however, let us guide you the way to Ultimate Ears. Twelve months ago we predicted a lengthy reign for the UE Roll in this category, but the Roll 2 has again redefined what less than £100 can get you in a wireless speaker; it’s 15 per cent louder than its predecessor, with a more open, dynamic and solid tone. Oh, and it’s a score cheaper!

Retaining their crowns are the formidable Audio Pro Addon T3 as best portable speaker between £100 and £200, and Monitor Audio Airstream S150 as the best mains-powered wireless speaker under £200.

Further up the mains-powered list, a certain Swiss manufacturer is doing its best to repurpose the Geneva Conventions. In hi-fi terms, it’s coming to mean the building of class-leading wireless speakers between £200 and £800.

Joining the AeroSphère Large on the winners’ list this year, the AeroSphère Small has usurped another Geneva product, the Model S Wireless DAB+, to be named best mains-powered speaker between £200 and £500. If you love its larger sibling’s powerful, expressive tones but don’t have the space or budget to accommodate it, the AeroSphère Small is the perfect solution.

Finally, you’ll not be surprised when you crane your neck to the top of the tree and see the Naim Mu-so still sitting pretty as our favourite wireless speaker costing more than £800.

It’s a veritable powerhouse, pumping out hi-res files with an assurance and flair we’re yet to hear matched outside of a traditional hi-fi setup. The fact that this year makes it a hat-trick of wins for the Mu-so should tell you all you need to know about the safety of your investment.

