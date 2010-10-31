Trending

Logitech S715i review

Best speaker dock up to £200, Awards 2012. Good sound quality, built-in battery and compatible with non-Apple portables – what's not to like? Tested at £100

By Posted Review 

5 Star Rating

Our Verdict

Best speaker dock up to £200, Awards 2012. Sturdy enough to take on your travels, it's a capable yet affordable home for your iPod where ever you are.

For

  • Solid build, rechargeable battery
  • remote control, line input
  • class-leading (and Award-winning) sound quality

Against

  • Stand could be more secure

Logitech has made the iPod speaker system category a real specialist subject over the last few years, certainly at the budget end.

Its been delivering a consistent supply of iPod docks at inviting prices that tick all our performance criteria boxes.

Regular readers, or those of you with an understandable penchant for Awards issues, will know this latest incarnation picked up a gong at this year's ceremony, and we still think it's everything an affordable iPod dock should be.

Thoughtfully bundled in with a padded travel case, you'll also find an auxiliary input for any non-Apple portable on the reassuringly weighty chassis.

A fold-out support props up the Logitech and keeps relatively still provided you don't poke at the controls too ham-fistedly – thankfully the inclusion of a remote control should mean this isn't a problem.

Portable and punchy
You'll also find a rechargeable battery inside, which gives you up to eight hours of playback
(a mains power cable is supplied, too).

That's always a good idea in our book for products like this.

It's ‘Works with iPhone' as well as ‘made for iPod' certified too, so dock your Apple product of choice to enjoy the sound and you don't need to switch to Airplane mode.

It's the sonic quality that is, of course, most crucial, and where the S715i really streaks ahead.
It isn‘t the loudest- or biggest-sounding iPod dock about, but it's by far the smoothest, most dynamic and most detailed, delivering impressive punch and insight for such a small unit.

Vocals from Bonnie ‘Prince' Billy sound initimate, picking upsmall inflections in his voice far better than any rival.

If you prefer your tunes a little more upbeat, then Tinie Tempah's Pass Out shows the Logitech capable of delivering solid, musical bass in a soundstage that remains balanced and clear.

If your budget for an iPod dock is anywhere near the £100 mark, this really should be your choice.

See all our dock system Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.logitech.co.uk
Brand NameLogitech
Product TypeSpeaker System
ManufacturerLogitech
Manufacturer Part Number984-000142
Product NameLogitech S715i
Product ModelS715i

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • S715i Speaker System
  • Universal Power Supply
  • Travel Case
  • IR Remote Control
  • User Documentation
Compatibility
  • MP3 Player
Apple Products:
  • iPod
  • iPhone
Energy StarYes
Environmentally FriendlyYes
Environmental CertificationENERGY STAR

Technical Information

Minimum Frequency Response75 Hz
FeaturesPMP Docking
Maximum Frequency Response20 kHz
PortableYes

Battery Information

Battery RechargeableYes

Audio

RMS Output Power10 W
Speaker Configuration2.0

Physical Characteristics

Width38.6 cm
Depth6.6 cm
Height13 cm
Dimensions13 cm (H): 38.6 cm (W): 6.6 cm (D)

Power Description

Power SourceAC Adapter

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year