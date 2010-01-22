Compared to close rivals, these cans from Koss feel heavy and cumbersome.



The rubber ear pads aren't very comfortable: ironic, because these headphones are comfortably the poorest performers we've seen for a while.



Listen to Eminem's Same Song and Dance and it sounds like it was recorded from the confines of a size five shoebox: there's a hard edge that renders long-term listening impossible.



The only saving grace is that bass is generous, but still, they're way behind their rivals

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter