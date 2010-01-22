Trending

Koss PRO4AAAT review

Despite passable looks, these headphones from Koss are heavy, cumbersome and with a poor, ill-defined sound that's best avoided Tested at £155.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Despite impressive looks, these Koss's are poor performers

For

  • Generous bass

Against

  • Hard, thin sound
  • uncomfortable to wear
  • cumbersome

Compared to close rivals, these cans from Koss feel heavy and cumbersome.

The rubber ear pads aren't very comfortable: ironic, because these headphones are comfortably the poorest performers we've seen for a while.

Listen to Eminem's Same Song and Dance and it sounds like it was recorded from the confines of a size five shoebox: there's a hard edge that renders long-term listening impossible.

The only saving grace is that bass is generous, but still, they're way behind their rivals

See all our headphone Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Specifications

View All

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.koss.com
Brand NameKoss
Product TypeHeadphone
ManufacturerKoss Corporation
Manufacturer Part NumberDBL20721
Product NameKoss PRO4AAAT
Product ModelPRO4AAAT

Technical Information

Sound ModeStereo
Minimum Frequency Response10 Hz
Connectivity TechnologyWired
Impedance250 Ohm
Cable Length2.44 m
Maximum Frequency Response25 kHz

Earpiece

Earpiece DesignOver-the-head
Earpiece TypeBinaural

Physical Characteristics

Form FactorEar-cup

Interfaces-Ports

Host InterfaceMini-phone