It's got some good attributes, but we feel this Ixos needs more authority to really shine

With its flexible jacket, the Ixos XHS-513 looks the business, although the two-piece banana plugs slackened each time we changed the cable.



Ergonomics notwithstanding, this lead offers a lively, excitable sound that would pep up any dull system.



There's a sweet midrange, and a decent amount of detail – especially with percussion. However, it's tonally bright and lacks a degree of authority in the bass.

