This Ixos would be OK to spice up a dull system, but it just doesn't do enough right for us

The chunky, yet flexible Ixos XHA-616 feels solid and well built. It's a lively beast too, offering a wide, punchy sound, with good detail.



Tonally, the midrange is prominent and relatively smooth, with vocals moving to the fore.



We find the treble to be too brilliantly lit, though, verging on the strident, while bass lacks grip and authority.

