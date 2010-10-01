Trending

HTC Desire review

It's obvious that HTC's Desire is an attractive proposition, but its not the perfect all-rounder against its competitive rivals Tested at £360.00

By Posted Review 

Our Verdict

Extremely impressive as a phone, but not the best all-rounder

For

  • Powerful, flexible spec plus great value
  • fine screen

Against

  • Sound is a little reined-in
  • screen’s great, but can be bettered

No doubting the value here: HTC's Desire costs comfortably less than its rivals SIM-free, and great contract deals abound.

But it's no economy special: sporting a 3.7in OLED screen and Android 2.1 (for now), it's exceptionally powerful and flexible – if less sexy than the recognised class-leaders from Apple and Samsung.

The Desire's image quality is certainly impressive: while the screen's smaller and offers less contrast than its peers, it's sharply defined and smooth, with minimal motion judder and decent punch.

Loading video is a simple matter of drag-and-drop from your PC/Mac, and while there's no iPlayer app yet, it surely can't be too far away. It's odd that the video player is buried within the photos folder, though.

The supplied 512MB memory isn't great, although it's easily upgraded to up to 32GB with a bigger Micro SD card.

Music? More of a mixed bunch. Again, the supplied earbuds aren't up to much, but even with better headphones, the Desire's sound is inoffensive rather than inspiring.

See all our mobile phone reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook

Specifications

View All

Display and Graphics

Screen TypeOLED
Screen Size9.4 cm (3.7")
Screen Resolution480 x 800

Technical Information

Sensor TypeAccelerometer
Phone StyleBar

Processor and Chipset

Processor TypeSnapdragon
Processor ModelQSD8250
Processor Speed1 GHz
Processor ManufacturerQualcomm

Memory

Standard Memory576 MB
Memory Card SlotYes
Maximum Memory Card Size Supported32 GB
Memory Card SupportedmicroSD

Battery Information

Battery Talk Time6.67 Hour
Battery Standby Time340 Hour

General Information

Product NameHTC Desire
Product ModelDesire
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.europe.htc.com
Brand NameHTC
Product TypeSmartphone
ManufacturerHigh Tech Computer Corp
Manufacturer Part Number99HKZ011-00

Camera

Rear Camera Resolution5 Megapixel
Built-in FlashYes

Software

Operating SystemAndroid

Interfaces-Ports

USB StandardUSB 2.0
USBYes

Network and Communication

Wireless LANYes
Bluetooth StandardBluetooth 2.1
GPS ReceiverYes
Cellular Network SupportedGSM 850
Cellular Data Connectivity TechnologyGPRS
BluetoothYes

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate135 g
Width60 mm
Depth11.9 mm
Height119 mm
ColourBrown
Dimensions119 mm (H): 60 mm (W): 11.9 mm (D)

Miscellaneous

Package Contents<ul><li>Desire Smartphone</li><li>USB Cable</li><li>AC Adapter</li><li>3.5mm Stereo Headset</li><li>Battery</li><li>4GB microSD Card (pre-installed)</li><li>Quick Start Guide</li><li>Safety and Regulatory Guide</li></ul>

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year