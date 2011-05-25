We’re already big fans of Hi-fi Racks’ Podium – it’s won our equipment support Award in 2009 and 2010 – so we were keen to see how it could be improved.



The company’s answer is to add a thinner wooden platform for each shelf. These cost £100 each, and need to be specified with a matching shelf (£130). The standard shelf won’t work as it doesn’t have the additional metal inserts to locate the platform.



The upgraded combination can either replace a layer on a standard Podium

rack, or if multiplied become a pricier alternative to the basic, shelf-only system.



The new arrangement makes a notable improvement. Our reference Audiolab 8200 CD player gained better low-end precision and punch, and more composure and authority without sacrificing any of the impressive bounce of the original.



Is it worth the extra over the standard version? We’d have to say yes, though the hefty increase in price means the upgrade isn’t as great value.

