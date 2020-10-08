Best Prime Day tablet deals 2020: top tablets at discount prices

The best tablet deals are coming thick and fast now, as retailers tempt consumers to splash the cash before Prime Day and holiday season. To make it easy, we've scoured the web and found the cheapest prices on iPads, iPad minis and a slew of high-quality Android tablets. But what should you look for in a tablet? Here's a quick primer.

iPads aren't the cheapest but they're synonymous with tablets for good reason. They offer high-quality displays, good sound and Apple's intuitive iOS software. If you're on a tight budget or want a kids tablet, check out our Amazon Fire tablet deals. These nicely-priced tablets offer decent screens and plenty of entertainment, though you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of them.

Samsung offers classy Android tablets for work and play, and it's top-of-the-range models now rival the iPad and iPad Pro. Heavy gamer? You should also consider Microsoft's high-end Windows-powered tablets, which boast ultra-fast processors.

Right, time for some early Prime Day savings. You'll find today's best tablet deals below. And with Amazon Prime Day about to hit, soon to be followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we'll be keeping a close eye on prices.

Top 3 tablet deals today

Apple iPad deals

Apple iPad Pro 10.5in 64GB $ 1149 $799 at BHPhoto

The iPad Pro combines a slick design with truly fantastic image quality courtesy of the ProMotion display. A four-speaker system delivers impressive sound, too. This deal gets you a massive $350 off the Wi-Fi + 4G LTE model.

Amazon Fire tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 10 $225 $210 at Amazon

This bundle deal gets you an a 10.1 tablet plus a fabric case, screen protector and 15W USB-C charger that promises 25% faster charging. An absolute steal.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 $ 129 £$89.99 at Kohls

This is a seriously low price for a feature-packed Fire HD tablet. Sure, it's built for entertainment rather than work, but $90 gets you a decent 8in display, 10 hour battery life and Alexa voice control. Save $50 on the original price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 128GB at $649 $577 at Amazon

It might only weigh a pound but the 2019 Galaxy Tab S6 packs a punch thanks to its 10.5in Super AMOLED display, quad AKG-tuned speakers, Dolby Atmos support and included S Pen stylus. Samsung just released the S7, so grab a bargain S6 while they're still on the shelves.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 $227 $208 at Amazon

The Tab E is a cheaper still but doesn't really cut it as a budget tablet. Instead, we'd suggest the 8in Tab A, which offers a sharp and colourful screen and is a serious budget alternative to the iPad mini. It's more versatile than the Amazon Fire HD, too.

Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 128GB $ 959 $699 at Best Buy

You can save $260 off this multi-tasking tablet at Best Buy. It sports a with 12.3in PixelSense display that automatically adjusts to ambient light and a battery that fast-charges to 80% in one hour. You even get the Type Cover keyboard included in the deal price.View Deal

Microsoft Surface Go 2 128GB $550 $519 at Amazon

The original Surface Go was pretty average, with a five hour battery life. The Go 2 is far superior thanks to an 11+ hour battery life, larger 10.5in screen and a HD webcam for video calls.View Deal