The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles in the US – September 2020

The Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite are two of the most popular consoles among gamers. They're affordable, tons of fun and perfect for gaming on the go. Neither console costs the earth but there are plenty of deals and discounts to be had – if you know where to find them. Below, we've picked out this month's best Nintendo Switch deals so you can grab big-value savings at your favourite US retailer...

If you prefer nostalgic family fun to bloody-thirsty shoot 'em ups, the Nintendo Switch is the games console for you. It more than makes up for a lack of raw power and 4K graphics with an awesome selection of games, including exclusive smash hits such as Mario Kart and The Legend of Zelda .

Unlike the PS4 and Xbox One, the Nintendo Switch doubles as a portable console. Slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can take Super Smash Bros, Donkey Kong and Animal Crossing wherever you go.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is a cheaper version of the Switch and purely for gaming on the go. The Lite can't be used to play games on your TV, nor does it come with a dock. The Switch Lite screen measures 5.5in compared to 6.2in on the Switch.

Ready to have some fun with this brilliant, family-friendly console? Here are the best Nintendo Switch deals in the US for September...

