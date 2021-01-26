Best iPad deals 2021

With what seems like sale after sale pushing tech prices to rock bottom, there's never been a better time to grab a cheap deal on an Apple iPad tablet. But with so many retailers offering sweet savings, how do you choose the iPad deal that's best for you?

Well, that's where we come in folks. We've scoured the internet to find the best iPad deals and listed them below. Whether you're on the hunt for an ultra-slim iPad Air or a iPad Pro, we've got you covered.

On the lookout for a cheap Android tablet instead? Make a beeline for our best tablet deals page.

The best iPad deals

iPad Mini 256GB wi-fi $399 $384 at Amazon

Quick! Amazon is offering a nice little discount on the very latest iPad Mini. The 7.9in screen is big enough for watching movies, while keeping the device small enough to carry around. Snap up this saving whilst you can.View Deal

NEW LOW PRICE Apple iPad Air 64GB $599 $559 at Walmart

This one's a a real doozy: an historic low price on the very latest, 10.9-inch iPad Air at Walmart. The retail giant has also discounted the regular iPad, but both these deals could disappear at any minute... View Deal

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 64GB wi-fi $899 $765 at Best Buy

This awesome clearance deal at Best Buy knocks over $100 off the third generation iPad Pro with 12.9-inch edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display, FaceID, A12 Bionic chip and Apple Pencil support. One of the best bargains we've seen this month.View Deal

Get up to $500 trade-in value at Apple

Swapping an old Apple device for new? Head straight to Apple. It will give you money off a new device when you trade in your old one. The big-ticket item is an iPad Pro, which could give you up to $500 in credit to spend on a new iPad.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 128GB $999 $949 at BHPhoto

Want more storage? Here's $50 off the latest (early 2020) iPad Pro. It combines slick design with truly fantastic image quality courtesy of the ProMotion display. A four-speaker system delivers impressive sound, too.View Deal

Check out the best iPads for every budget

Best iPad Air deals

(Image credit: Apple)

As the name suggests, the iPad Air is built for life on the move. It's the slimmest and lightest full-size Apple tablet, and with a 10.5in screen, there's no compromise on movie watching. It also supports HDR for enhancing Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

It's compatible with the Apple Pencil for sketching or writing on-screen.

In our view, it's Apple's best all-round iPad. There's enough power for almost any task, and it won't weigh you down when you're out and about. Add in all-day battery life, and you've got the perfect partner for watching, listening and playing on the go.

Read the full review: Apple iPad Air

Best iPad Mini deals

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPad Air is great for getting out and about, but if you're always on the move you might prefer the iPad Mini. The small screen is less suited to movie and games, but it's ideal for dipping into e-books or casual watching.

At 7.9in in size, it's smaller than the other iPads, but still larger than a smartphone. It might not suit cinematic epics, but for TV shows and YouTube? Perfect. It also has the highest pixel density of any iPad. So while there's not a lot of screen, what you do get looks great.

The internal speakers don't sound too bad considering the size, and connect it to a pair of wireless headphones, and you'll have a great time.

If you prefer a smaller screen, this is the iPad for you.

Read the full review: Apple iPad Mini (2019)

Best iPad Pro deals

(Image credit: Apple)

Content creators will want the iPad Pro. It's the largest, most powerful Apple tablet, designed for use by creative professionals. If you're designing, illustrating, animating or producing, this is the iPad you want.

It comes in 11in or 12.9in sizes, and the OLED screen provides a stunning contrast ratio. Perfect for seeing every single detail of an image.

The processor is custom-made by Apple, and is designed to keep up with even the most taxing of tasks. The Apple Pencil stylus is perfect for drawing, shading and even writing on-screen.

Add all-day battery life and superb sound, and you've effectively got a mobile office for today's creative professional.

Sure, for just consuming media it's a little 'gun to a knife fight'. But if you're creating content as well as consuming it, look no further.

Read the full review: Apple iPad Pro 10.5in

Best iPad deals

(Image credit: Apple)

This is the seventh generation of standard iPad. While it was once the sole member of the iPad family, it's now the entry-level model, priced much more affordably than its siblings.

And justifiably so. Its specs are less impressive – think less storage, less power, with bulkier dimensions, a heavier weight and smaller screen than the iPad Air. Its display also doesn't have the same lamination and anti-reflective coating of other iPads, and it's not HDR-compatible.

But at this price, we're not arguing. Visually and sonically it's still impressive, and it runs the same iOS operating system as the other iPads, giving it the same user-friendliness. Ideal for those on a budget.

Read the full review: Apple iPad 7th Generation

