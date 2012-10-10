An incredibly likeable cable. Try it now.

The Optichord is a gorgeous cable. It has a solid, metallic-emerald body, complemented by curvy, dark-chrome plugs.

And it’s not all style, either: this Chord is an excellent performer. This is a fun, exuberant cable, and does its job with enthusiasm.

Its sound is clear, well spaced and it is easy to isolate specific elements. It also does a great job of conveying substance and texture, allowing instruments to maintain their power as well as their aural identities.

This cable functions like a well-oiled clock, with everything locking into place and working together. The result is an experience that’s confident, competent and extremely likeable.

The Optichord gives a lot for not that much money: highly recommended.

See all our digital cable reviews

Follow whathifi on Twitter

Join whathifi on Facebook