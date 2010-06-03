This is another Argos exclusive, and actually shares a lot of parts with its home-brand Value DAB, from the power switch on the back, to the small and hard-to-read display on the front. In most ways, though, this is a huge improvement.
This is a rather smart-looking unit. Pick it up and the budget nature of the materials is certainly revealed, but in situ in a kitchen or bedroom, it looks more expensive than it really is.
More importantly, it sounds good for the money, offering-up 6 Music's tunes with bass of decent quantity and quality, as well as a degree of tonal flexibility and definition.
Voices sound natural and full-bodied, too, and the overall balance of the unit is impressive. It's a bit cluttered next to ergonomically superior rivals, but for £35 this is a nice effort.
Bush Stereo DAB review
It may only be £35, but you get a lot for your money here, and this budget DAB is well worth checking out Tested at £35.00
Our Verdict
Despite its low price, this is a DAB radio that's worth considering
For
- Smart looks
- tonally flexible and well-defined sound
Against
- Cheap feel
- cluttered controls
