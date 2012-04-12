The Blackbox M10-RB headphones' noise-cancelling is very effective, doing a good job of reducing background hubbub.



They’re good musically, too, with clear vocals, natural highs and punchy bass all conveyed in a wide stereo image.



We recommend keeping the noise-cancelling tech turned on, as the sound is a bit muffled when listening otherwise.



On the minus side, the M10s’ bass is a touch heavy, and we reckon they’d benefit from a greater dose of transparency.



They’re sturdy on the head, though, and their circumaural design is reminiscent of the Bose QuietComfort 15.



The M10s aren’t as flexible, but are comfy to wear for long periods and, as a bonus, double as a great pair of earmuffs in the cold. Well worthy of an audition, then.

