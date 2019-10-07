Best stereo speakers 2019

Product of the year
Best standmount speaker £400-£750
Bowers & Wilkins 606
The famous B&W 600 Series is back with a bang
Best buys
Best standmount speaker under £200
Dali Spektor 2
These Dalis offer a degree of entertainment their rivals can't match
Best standmount speaker £200-£400
Elac Debut B5.2
These are very talented speakers for the money
Best standmount speaker £750-£1000
Revel Concerta2 M16
A brilliant set of speakers for the money
Best standmount speaker £1000-£2000
KEF R3
These superb standmounters still set the standard at this price
Best standmount speaker £2000+
Dynaudio Special Forty
Classic in looks but cutting edge in ability
Best floorstanding speaker under £500
Fyne Audio F302
Fyne Audio has done a sterling job with these mouth-watering speakers
Best floorstanding speaker £500-£1000
Dali Oberon 5
Superb floorstanders, right up there with the best
Best floorstanding speaker £1000-£1500
Wharfedale Evo 4.4
Wharfedale shows it can really deliver when it comes to premium speakers
Best floorstanding speaker £1500-£2000
ProAc Response DT8
These towers deliver sparkling performance thanks to some clever engineering
Best floorstanding speaker over £2000
Spendor A7
Elegant Spendor floorstanders delight with their dynamic sound
Best desktop speakers
Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2
Superb sound and a smart design make the Ruark MR1s a class-leader