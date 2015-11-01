Trending

Best CD players & transports 2015

Product of the year

Best CD player £500+

Cyrus CDi

"A five-star CD player from Cyrus is no surprise, but this one takes things to a new level."

Best buys

Best CD player under £500

Marantz CD6005

"A fantastic budget player and immense value for money."

Best CD transport under £500

Cambridge CXC

"If you already have a DAC, this superb-sounding CD transport makes perfect sense."

Best CD transport £500+

Cyrus CD t

"Superb, near-faultless performance - this is a remarkably talented and enjoyable CD transport for the money."