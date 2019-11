From the off it's clear this AudioQuest is a showman at heart, promoting a dynamic and driving feel from our Sky+HD box that's bolstered by a lively and integrated sound complete with supple and solid bass and sweetly chiming midrange and treble.



Images are precise, naturally toned and clear with Philips' Eco TV.



Our only criticism was the odd judder to fast motion – but that's still not something we expect at this price.

