Atlas's thin, austere looking Hyper 75 responds to a dose of Glen Campbell with spot-on timing, and a supremely neutral tonal balance, packed with detail and subtlety.



But this cable is more cautious than a man on a high-wire, and dynamically guarded when it needs to be expressive. At this price, we'd expect more bang for our buck.

See all our interconnect reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter