UFC 254 live stream: how to watch Khabib vs Gaethje

Khabib and Gaethje are two of the UFC's best fighters – but who is the best? We'll find out when UFC 254 gets underway this Saturday 24th October. The main card will be pay-per-view and Khabib vs Gaethje is the big attraction. Follow our guide below on how to watch a UFC 254 live stream from anywhere in the world.

UK fans will be able to watch UFC 254 on BT Sport Box Office. In the US, it's on ESPN+. Going to be abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to safely access your preferred streaming service from anywhere in the world.

UFC 254 will be an emotional event for Khabib Nurmagomedov. The legendary Russian fighter, 32, competes for the first time since the death of his father and coach, Abdulmanap, in July.

While Nurmagomedov dealt with that personal tragedy, Justin Gaethje assumed the interim champion title. There's little love lost between the pair. As Gaethje said: "I'm gonna go out there and I'm gonna try and break his face, I promise you."

UFC 254 – dubbed Desert Storm – takes place at Fight Island, UFC's base at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. This will be the final bout from the Middle East, as UFC 255 returns to Las Vegas in November. There are lots of ways to grab a UFC 254 live stream, so you won't miss a second of the bone-crunching action.

But what time does UFC 254 start? According to UFC president Dana White: “It will be time-friendly for the European audience." Early prelims start at 3.15pm BST, then it's prelims at 5pm and the main card at 7pm. Khabib vs Gaethje is expected at around 10pm BST.

Read on to find a UFC 254 live stream and watch Khabib vs Gaethje from anywhere in the world...

UFC 254 live stream anywhere in the world using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant rights holders, you won't be able to access these streaming services when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming service and you’re in.

US: UFC 254 live stream – Khabib vs Gaethje

(Image credit: UFC)

ESPN+ has the exclusive rights to broadcast UFC 254 in the States. Existing subscribers can watch the prelims for free but the main card will be a pay-per-view affair. It's a one-off fee of $64.99 – ouch!

New subscribers to ESPN+ get a far better deal. They can get a discount bundle that includes a year's ESPN+ subscription (worth $49.99) plus this weekend's main card for a total of only $84.99.

UK: UFC 254 live stream – Khabib vs Gaethje

(Image credit: Matthew Tosh - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Strikeforce_(mixed_martial_arts)#/media/File:Strikeforce_cage_2011-01-07.jpg)

BT Sport 3 HD has the rights to show UFC 254 in the UK. Subscribers can watch the prelims from 5pm for free. But to watch the main card – including a Khabib vs Gaethje live stream – you'll need to tune to BT Sport Box Office and pay-per-view. It costs £19.99 for full access through your BT TV box.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from just £10

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £10 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.View Deal

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £10 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £30 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £30 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £30 per month either as a 12-month agreement of a rolling one-month contract.View Deal

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media for £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.View Deal

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Prefer to listen to the commentary? Full radio commentary for the event will be live on talkSPORT 2.

Australia: UFC 254 live stream – Khabib vs Gaethje

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

If you want to watch the main card, including Khabib vs Gaethje, in Aus you'll need to pay-per-view via Foxtel Main Event and Fetch.

It'll cost AU$54.95 and you'll need to set your alarm as the main card gets underway at 5am AEDT on Sunday 25th October.

UFC 254 fight card

Main card

Lightweight - Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje

Middleweight - Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier

Heavyweight - Alexander Volkovvs Walt Harris

Middleweight - Jacob Malkoun vs Phil Hawes

Women’s Flyweight - Lauren Murphy vs Liliya Shakirova

Light Heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cuțelaba

Preliminary card (ESPN 2 / ESPN+)

Heavyweight - Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa

Catchweight (140lb) - Nathaniel Wood vs Casey Kenney

Catchweight (173 lb) - Alex Oliveira vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Light Heavyweight - Da Un Jung vs Sam Alvey

Early preliminary card (ESPN 2 / ESPN+ / UFC Fight Pass)

Women's Flyweight: Liana Jojua vs Miranda Maverick

Catchweight (159.5 lb): Joel Álvarez vs Alexander Yakovlev