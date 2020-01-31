Thiem vs Zverev: how to watch the Australian Open 2020 semi-final

It's the second semi-final at the Australian Open 2020 and time to watch the next generation of men's tennis players slug it out for a chance to knock one of the old guard off his perch. Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev begins at 8.30am GMT on the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. Make sure you get your time zone's straight to catch the Australian Open 2020 live stream of the semi-final.

Fifth-seeded Thiem has made it to two Grand Slam finals before but both at the French Open on a surface that better suits his game. On the other hand, this is already the farthest that Zverev has got in one of the majors and the 6'6" German may fancy his chances at fizzing a few past his opponent.

Thiem is unlikely to be intimidated, though, having taken out tournament favourite Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals in four sets. The 26-year-old has long been touted as the next big star to come through the game and this could be his moment. Expect some serious baseline bashing as he and Zverev try to wear each other down from the back.

Whoever wins will have to face Novak Djokovic on Sunday. The Serb is in imperious form having quickly dismantled Roger Federer in the first semi-final on Thursday. He will not be expecting to lose.

The other big news is that there will be a Murray at the Australian Open final - Jamie Murray. He and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands are through to the final of the mixed doubles after besting Aussie duo Sharma and Smith in straight sets.

TV remotes at the ready, then, we're in for a thrilling final weekend. And here's how you can watch it from Australia and afar...

(Image credit: Wikicommons)

How to watch Thiem vs Zverev in UK & Europe

It's Eurosport who holds the rights to air the Australian Open 2020 in the UK and across Europe. All the matches from Melbourne Park are being broadcast live across Eurosport 1, Eurosport 2, Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD throughout the tournament, offering daily coverage from the first rounds to the final.

Thankfully, anyone can access Eurosport through the Eurosport Player or, better still, on smart TVs and any other device which supports the Amazon Prime Video app. There's a even a free seven-day trial which you can try out while you enjoy half of the tournament.

The Prime Video app is available on most smart TV platforms, games consoles, Fire TV devices, Apple TV, iOS, Android and more, so you can enjoy the tennis in HD pretty much wherever you are.

Eurosport Player seven-day free trail on Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy a whole week of tennis from Down Under for free by signing up to Eurosport on Amazon Prime. If you like what you see, then it's just £6.99 per month thereafter with no contract hassles.View Deal

Eurosport 1 and 2 are also accessible for free on most paid-for TV platforms in the UK. For Sky customers, Eurosport 1 and 2 are included with the basic Sky Entertainment package. Just head over to channel 410 and 411. You can also watch the Australian Open tennis streams on the Sky Go app. Sky HD subscribers should head to channels 864 and 865 for Eurosport 1 HD and Eurosport 2 HD.

BT TV customers can also tune into Eurosport 1 and 2 and Eurosport 1 HD and 2HD on channels 412, 413, 435 and 436, respectively, if they have the Entertainment TV bundle or better. Those on the Classic BT TV package can add Eurosport here. Again, customers will be able to access the live stream of the tennis on the BT TV and BT Sports apps.

Channels 521, 522, 523 and 524 are the numbers to remember for Virgin Media customers. They can access Eurosport 1 and 2 in HD or SD on the V6 set-top box if they're signed up to the Bigger, Bigger + Movies and Ultimate Oomph bundles. Head to Virgin Media should you need to upgrade.

How to watch Thiem vs Zverev in Australia

The Australian Open 2020 is very much a part of Australia's crown jewels of sport and will be televised live for free. You'll find all the action available on Channel 9 as well as on the 9Now live stream service which is available through the web or as an app on mobiles, tablets and other devices.

Of course, this is only accessible to Australians in Australia. If you happen to be on away from Oz, then you'll need a VPN to access the stream which is rightfully yours. Take a look below and we'll show you how that's done.

Watch the Thiem vs Zverev from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access 9Now or Eurosport streams from outside the Europe or Australia – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – will be a problem. Your service provider (Channel 9, Sky, Virgin Media, BT or Eurosport Player on Amazon Prime Video, for example) will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re an Australian or UK national. This will be the same if you try to access any geo-blocked stream from around the world.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live Australian Open 2020 tennis, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of Australian Open 2020 broadcasters here.

How to watch Thiem vs Zverev in the USA

The Australian Open 2020 US TV rights are split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel. If your satellite or cable package package already includes one of these, then you're in. If not, then you'll need to contact your provider and upgrade.

Tennis Channel Plus $99.99 per year

Catch the Australian Open and stream over 4,500 live and on-demand matches from over 100 ATP & WTA events, including coverage from Roland Garros too. Not cheap but, If you're a tennis nut, then this is the way to go.

View Deal

No need to worry if neither of these are available on your TV platform of choice or if the upgrade subscription is extortionate. You watch a live stream of the Australian Open 2020 direct through the Tennis Channel Plus player on all good smart platforms including iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

(Image credit: AO)

Australian Open 2020 schedule

The Australian Open 2020 runs from 20th January - 2nd February 2020 and it's packed full of hard court tennis. Weather permitting, the schedule is as follows:

Friday, 31st January

Men's semi-final: Thiem vs Zverev

Saturday, 1st February

Women's Final: Kenin vs Muguruza - 8.30am GMT

Sunday, 2nd February

Men's Doubles Final: Ram & Salisburt vs Purcell & Saville - 5am GMT

Men's Final: Novak Djokovic vs TBC