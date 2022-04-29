Óscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson live stream and how to watch boxing free online

WBO champion Shakur Stevenson (17-0) and WBC belt holder Óscar Valdez (30-0) will put their respective world titles on the line this Saturday in Las Vegas. The 12-round unification bout, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena, is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK and FREE in Mexico! Make sure you how to watch a Óscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson live stream from wherever you are.

Valdez vs Stevenson live stream Date: Saturday 30th April 2022 Start time: 11.30pm BST / 6.30pm ET Valdez vs Stevenson: 5am BST / 12am ET FREE stream: Azteca 7 (Mexico) Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: ESPN+ UK stream: Sky Sports

Óscar Valdez might be favorite for this fight, but it would be foolish to underestimate Shakur Stevenson. The 24-year-old American fighter is talked about as 'the new Mayweather' thanks to his devastating combination of speed, style and power.

The New Jersey native has an undefeated 17-0 record, but that doesn't seem to worry Óscar Valdez. The 31-year-old Mexican says he's ready to go 12 rounds for the first time in his career.

"With a fight with Shakur you never know. We can bang if we have to bang, we can box if we have to box, it all depends what Shakur brings," Valdez said at Thursday's press conference.

Saturday's main card is packed with cracking fights, including the return of 21-year-old Nico Ali Walsh, better known as Muhammad Ali's grandson.

Óscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson is exclusive to Sky in the UK and ESPN in the US, but it's FREE to viewers in Mexico. Make sure you know how to watch a Valdez vs Stevenson live stream from where you are.

Can I watch a Valdez vs Stevenson free live stream?

Si, mi amigo! Boxing fans in Mexico can stream Valdez vs Stevenson FREE on Azteca 7.

Outside Mexico today? Mexicans can use a VPN to watch a Valdez vs Stevenson live stream free on Azteca 7 online from abroad. Full details below...

Watch a Valdez vs Stevenson live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Valdez vs Stevenson rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN to watch Valdez vs Stevenson

Using a VPN for Valdez vs Stevenson on Azteca 7 is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the boxing, you may wish to choose 'Mexico' for Azteca 7.

3. Then head over to Azteca 7 on your browser or device and enjoy the free Óscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson live stream!

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Óscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson live stream

In the UK, boxing fans can watch Valdez vs Stevenson live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. Don't have Sky? Try Now, Sky's streaming service. Instant access costs from £11.99 per day.

Remember: Mexicans travelling overseas can use a VPN to watch the fight FREE on Azteca 7 – from wherever they are. Full details above.

US: Óscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson live stream

In the US, ESPN and ESPN+ have the rights to air Óscar Valdez vs Shakur Stevenson.

Subscription to ESPN+ costs $6.99 a month, or just $13.99 a month when bundled with Disney+ and Hulu.

Remember: Mexican nationals can use a VPN to watch free on Azteca 7 from wherever they are. Full details above.

Valdez vs Stevenson undercard

Óscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson – WBC and WBO super featherweight titles

Keyshawn Davis vs. Esteban Sanchez – Lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Alejandro Ibarra – Middleweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremy Hill – Lightweight

Andres Cortes vs. Alexis del Bosque – Super featherweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Luciano Ramos – Lightweight

Troy Isley vs. TBA – Middleweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Burnell Jenkins – Lightweight

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips – Super lightweight

Valdez vs Stevenson tale of the tape

Óscar Valdez – Shakur Stevenson

Nationality: Mexican – American

Born: 22nd Dec 1990 – 28th June 1997

Height: 5ft 5.5 – 5ft 7

Reach: 66 inches – 68 inches

Total Fights: 30 – 17

Record: 30-0 with 23 knockouts – 17-0 with 9 knockouts