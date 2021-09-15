Giants vs Washington live stream and how to watch NFL Thursday Night Football for free

The NFC East was a laughing stock last season, and the Giants and Washington face off tonight knowing that the losing team will be rooted to the bottom of the division standings. Make sure you know how to watch a New York Giants vs Washington Football Team live stream from anywhere the world. You can even watch for free in some places!

Canadian NFL fans can stream Giants vs Washington free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. It's also available for free on Kayo Sports with a 14-day free trial for Australians. Canadians and Aussies trying to tune in from abroad will need to use a VPN to access the streams.

While there were few positives in the G-Men's 27-13 defeat to the Broncos last Sunday, Daniel Jones has a surprisingly excellent record against the Burgundy and Gold. Jones has started four games against Washington and won them all, including a fiercely matched double last season.

Jones was sacked twice by Denver's returning linebacker, Von Miller. Chase Young, Washington's reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, will be hell bent on making a statement after a limp showing on Sunday.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert racked up 337 passing yards against Washington in the first round – embarrassing for a team that prides itself on its defense – and with Ryan Fitzpatrick already out for the foreseeable future and the unproven Taylor Heinicke taking the reins in the veteran's absence, Ron Rivera's men can take nothing for granted.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley barely got a sniff on his big comeback, but it surely won't be long before he starts looking like his old self again.

It's an 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT / 1.20am BST kick-off at FedExField tomorrow night. Read on for more details on how to watch a New York Giants vs Washington Football Team live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Giants vs Washington live stream for free

(Image credit: DAZN)

NFL fans in Canada can watch every single game of the season – including New York Giants vs Washington – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs CA$20 a month or CA$150 a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

The DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN, as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

DAZN Canada has the rights to stream every NFL game of the season, as well as UFC, Premier League, Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, combat sports, and much more. Try it free for 30 days. It's CA$20 a month thereafter. Cancel at any time. View Deal

You can watch DAZN on your browser but there are also DAZN apps for smart TVs, iOS, Android, Fire TV and games consoles.

Another option is Kayo Sports. The Aussie sports streaming service is showing the New York Giants vs Washington Football Team game, and it offers a 14-day free trial so you can tune in without paying a thing. After that, prices start at AU$25 per month.

Kayo Sports streams up to six NFL games each week, and offers loads more live sports, including F1, cricket, Major League Baseball, and Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga and EFL Championship soccer.

Of course, you'll need to use a VPN to access Kayo Sports if you're outside Oz when the game's on.

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant NFL rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is. View Deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the NFL, you may wish to choose 'Canada' to access DAZN.

3. Then head over to DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy an NFL live stream.

Watch a New York Giants vs Washington live stream in the UK

Sky has the rights to show six NFL games a week in the UK, including every Thursday, Sunday, and Monday Night Football.

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL in the early hours of Friday morning. The build up starts at 12.30am BST for a 1.20am kick-off.

Don't have Sky? Now, the company's streaming platform, is a good option. It lets you live stream every Sky Sports channel for £9.99 a day or £33.99 a month.

Want quick access to Sky Sports NFL? A day pass for Sky Sports on Now costs £9.99, with a monthly pass £33.99. Sky sometimes offers discounts, so keep an eye out. View Deal

NFL Game Pass is another option. Access to the Pro version costs £147.99 a year and includes all 270+ games live and in HD (save for the odd 'blackout' game, which is not streamed in the UK or Ireland). New users get a free 7-day trial.

However you decide to tune in, don't forget to use a VPN, in order to watch on the move from within the UK or abroad.

In the US, New York Giants vs Washington Football Team is being shown on NFL Network, with kick-off set for 8.20pm ET / 5.20pm PT.

The problem is, NFL fans in the United States are spoilt for choice when it comes to live games, with the rights spread across NBC, Fox, CBS, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL Redzone and Amazon Prime Video.

One option is to use a cable replacement service such as Sling TV. Sling's Blue package gets you NBC, Fox and NFL Network, while Orange covers ESPN. If you're willing to choose one or the other you can get your first month for only $10 (rather than the usual $35 a month).

Catch the NFL for less with this very sportsmanlike discount. Grab your first month for just $10 with this offer. It's $35 a month after that, but there's no contract so you can cancel any time. View Deal

Better still, splash out $50 a month on the combined Blue + Orange package, which covers nearly all 270+ games (just not the CBS ones). For what you get, it's an absolute bargain.

FuboTV is another good option. It offers all available NFL channels at $65 a month. New users get to try it free for 7 days.

Finally, Amazon Prime Video has the rights to stream 15 Thursday Night Football games in 2021/22. New users get a 30-day free trial, $13 a month thereafter, and you can cancel anytime.

Watch a Giants vs Washington live stream in Australia

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team is being shown on ESPN, which is available though cable giant Foxtel. Kick-off is set for 10.20am AEST on Friday.

If you don't have cable, Kayo Sports is a great place to catch live NFL games in Australia, as it carries ESPN. Subscriptions start at AU$25 per month and new users get a 14-day free trial.

Remember, Kayo is only available within Australia, so if you're travelling abroad, use a VPN to access your account. Bonza.

Lucky Aussie viewers can also watch three juicy match-ups a week free on 7Mate. All you need is a name, email address and Australian ZIP code.