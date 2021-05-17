Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K and for free

It's crunch time for Chelsea and Leicester City with top four spots up for grabs and Liverpool hot on their heels. Any dropped points in Tuesday night's game gifts the advantage to their rivals. Forget the cup final. That was a dress rehearsal. The Champions League is the prize this time. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream in 4K or for free wherever you are.

Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream Kick-off: 8.15pm UK time (3.15pm ET) Stadium: Stamford Bridge, UK Free live stream: FuboTV free trial Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: Peacock TV AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Leicester City will walk into this one feeling 10ft tall. Tucked under one arm is their first ever FA Cup trophy. Under their metaphorical other is the knowledge that they've already bested the Blues twice this season. It's Chelsea who have it all to prove.

Jonny Evans is a doubt ahead of the rematch but the Foxes coped admirably after the veteran centre half hobbled off in the early stages of Saturday's final. Chelsea will be hoping that Mateo Kovacic might finally retake his place in their midfield.

With the two teams incredibly well matched, though, this feels like another test of player nerve and managerial nouse. Both know how to defend and it may simply be case of who can score first but will VAR have another key part to play? Don't miss the final part of this footballing drama.

It's an 8.15pm BST kick-off at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, 17th May. UK viewers can watch in 4K on Sky Sports. US viewers can catch the action on Peacock TV and lucky football fans in Australia can subscribe to Optus Sport to catch all of the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League matches for just AU$14.99/month.

Follow our guide to watch a Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream in 4K and for free, wherever you are in the world.

Premier League & Champions League for AU$14.99/mo

(Image credit: Optus Sport)

Lucky football fans in Australia can watch every single minute of every single Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League football fixture live on TV and a host of other smart devices through Optus. All it costs is AU$14.99 per month or a bargain price AU$68 for a six-month season pass.

Any subscribers travelling outside of Australia should remember to use a VPN to make sure they can watch those football live streams wherever they are.

Optus Sport PL football AU$68 (£39/$53) for 6 months

Catch live Premier League, Champions League, Europa League matches and more on Optus. Watch on mobile, tablet, TV, computer or games console.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Premier League rights holders, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch Man United vs Liverpool.

When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access – in this case, Australia. Then navigate to Optus.

You'll be able to continue using ExpressVPN from then on to watch anything else on Optus and a host of other services which may also otherwise block you.

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester City in 4K

(Image credit: Ben Sutherland - https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Kasper_Schmeichel_lcfc_02.jpg)

Chelsea vs Leicester City will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream in HD with a Now day pass (£9.99) or a monthly pass (£34). Keep your eyes open for occasional discount as well as the option of the Now Mobile Month Pass which offers mobile device access for just £5.99 per month.

Virgin Media customers are able to watch Chelsea vs Leicester City with a Sky Sport subscription through the Virgin Media's Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

US: Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream for $4.99 per month

(Image credit: NBCUniversal)

Premier League rights in the US belong to NBC and Peacock TV who will host over 175 of the 380 Premier League matches in 2020/21. That includes Chelsea vs Leicester City.

You watch the Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream and a host of other Premier League games with a Peacock TV Premier League Pass for just $4.99 per month! It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

Premier League season pass $4.99/month with Peacock TV

Watch over 175 Premier League games live and full replays of the rest of the EPL 2020/21 matches. The subscription also includes to thousands of movies, TV shows, kids content and other live sport.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

Premier League fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All kick-off times are in BST

Tuesday 17th May 2021

6pm – Man Utd vs Fulham

6pm – Southampton vs Leeds

7pm – Brighton vs Man City

8.15pm – Chelsea vs Leicester

Wednesday 18th May 2021

6pm – Everton vs Wolves

6pm – Newcastle vs Sheffield Utd

6pm – Tottenham vs Aston Villa

7pm – Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

8.15pm – Burnley vs Liverpool

8.15pm – West Brom vs West Ham