Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream: how to watch the Premier League on Amazon Prime

It's the clash of the Clarets at Villa Park on Thursday as Burnley look to keep their heads above water and away from the bottom three. The Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream is a Premier League bout on Amazon Prime Video.

After a promising start, three losses from the last five games is not the form that Villa fans had been hoping for, nor is the driving ban and fine for star player Jack Grealish. The tricky midfielder has been looking dangerous so far in this campaign. Hopefully his issues behind the wheel will not be repeated and not affect his on-field performances either.

Kick-off on Thursday night is at 6:00pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch Aston Villa vs Burnley for free on Amazon Prime.

Watch on Amazon Prime Amazon Prime members in the UK can watch all the of Premier League football matches for free on Prime Video. Not a member? Sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime and watch it all. UK citizen stuck abroad? You can use a VPN when trying watch your Prime Video subscription away from home in another country.

Despite their indifferent form, Villa remain just four points off a European spot and with at least two games in hand over most of the competition after their fixture with Newcastle was postponed.

There's no word yet on whether or not Grealish will play. Ross Barley could make a return after his hamstring injury while Trézéguet remains sidelined. There'll be no Luiz and Cash either with the midfield pair both suspended.

Sean Dyche has been slowly turning the ship in the last few matches after something of a disastrous start to the season for Burnley. His side have only lost once in their last five with their recent win away at Arsenal no doubt a tonic.

Jack Cork, Dale Stephens, Phil Bardsley and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are all coming back from injury and could be in contention for the matchday squad.

The match kicks off at 6pm on Amazon Prime. Make sure you know how to watch an Aston Villa vs Burnley live stream wherever you are.

Watch Aston Villa vs Burnley free on Amazon Prime Video

(Image credit: Getty Images and Amazon)

Amazon has the rights to air 23 Premier League football games in the December, and will do so on Prime Video to Amazon Prime members for free. With Amazon offering a 30-day free trial on Amazon Prime and Christmas shopping still to be done, this could be the perfect moment to sign up.

Football fans in the US will not be able to watch the December Premier League fixtures on Amazon Prime Video. Instead, as usual, subscribers can watch the football on the NBCSN live web player on Peacock TV and on cable cutting services FuboTV and Sling TV. (Don't forget that you can use a VPN instead if you're a UK Amazon Prime member travelling abroad in the US.)

All Prime members need to do to tune in is use the Prime Video app on any smart device. These include smart TVs, laptops, tablets, games consoles and media streamers.

Below we have all the details on which games are on Amazon Prime Video, exactly which devices you can use to watch them, how to sign up to Amazon Prime Video, the other benefits you get as a member and how to cancel after your 30-day free trial is done.

(Image credit: Amazon)

All of the Amazon games in December will be streamed on Prime Video. So, you can watch the football from Amazon on any device that has the Prime Video app. That's smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, games consoles and laptops through the browser too. Just sign up to Amazon Prime, download the app and away you go.

You'll find the Prime Video app on most smart TVs including Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG, Toshiba, Philips, Hisense and more. Download the app from your app platform.

Prime Video is also available on the Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV devices, Apple TV and Roku sticks. That way, you can still watch the football games on your TV with one of these streamers plugged into your TV's HDMI.

The Prime Video app is available for both Xbox and PS5 consoles, and you can get the app on set-top boxes like Virgin TV, BT TV, TalkTalk and now Sky TV as well.

Is canceling Amazon Prime difficult?

(Image credit: Amazon)

There are tonnes of benefits to Amazon Prime membership beyond Prime Video access and next-day delivery. Prime members get a free music streaming services, free books from Kindle, Prime Wardrobe for clothes shopping and more.

That said, if all you want is a month of football, next-day deliveries for Christmas shopping while you get the presents in and no strings attached, then, yes, it's very easy to cancel when the final whistle has gone. Go to your Amazon Prime membership page, click Manage Prime Membership and then End Membership. And that's it. Easy.

UK Amazon Prime subscribers who are abroad, and wish to stream the Premier League on Prime Video, will find themselves blocked unless they use a VPN. It's only in the UK that Amazon holds the rights for these fixtures, so trying to access from elsewhere in the world will not work.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

(Image credit: Martin Le Roy)

All of the games below are available on Amazon Prime Video. Times are in GMT.

Tuesday 15th December

6pm - Wolves 2-1 Chelsea

8pm - Man City 1-1 West Brom

Wednesday 16th December

6pm - Arsenal v Southampton

6pm - Leeds United v Newcastle United

6pm - Leicester City v Everton

8pm - Fulham v Brighton & Hove Albion

8pm - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur

8pm - West Ham United v Crystal Palace

Thursday 17th December

6pm - Aston Villa v Burnley

8pm - Sheffield United v Man Utd

Saturday 19th December

3pm - Southampton v Man City

Monday 28th December

3pm - Crystal Palace v Leicester City

5.30pm - Chelsea v Aston Villa

8pm - Everton v Man City

Tuesday 29th December

6pm - Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal

6pm - Burnley v Sheffield United

6pm - Southampton v West Ham United

6pm - West Brom v Leeds United

8pm - Man Utd v Wolves

Wednesday 30th December

6pm - Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham

8pm - Newcastle United v Liverpool