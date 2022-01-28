Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins live stream: how to watch Australian Open women's final free

Hometown hero Ashleigh Barty faces the USA's Danielle Collins in the women's final of the 2022 Australian Open on Saturday. World number one Barty will be aiming for her maiden Australian Open title, while Collins will be gunning for her first Grand Slam victory. Play starts at 8.30am GMT on 29th January. Aussies can watch every Australian Open match free on 9now. Here's how to watch an Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins live stream online and on TV from anywhere with a VPN.

Barty vs Collins final - watch free on 9Now (may require a VPN)

Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins live stream Date: Saturday 29th January 2022 Start time: 8.30am GMT / 3.30am ET / 7.30pm AEDT FREE live stream: 9Now (Australia) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK/Europe stream: Discovery+ US stream: ESPN+ | Sling (free trial)

Barty has already made history by becoming the first Aussie to reach the final of the Australian Open since Wendy Turnbull in 1980. The 25-year-old is now just one win away from becoming the first Australian to win their home Grand Slam in 44 years.

"It's just incredible," said Barty after defeating defeating Madison Keys in the semi-final. "It’s brilliant to be playing in the business end of your home slam... but Saturday’s going to be a new experience for me. It's unreal."

Her opponent, 28-year-old Danielle Collins, will be playing in the first Grand Slam final of her career. Currently ranked no.30 in the world, she beat no.7 seed Iga Swiatek 6-4, 6-1 with a series of crushing baseline strokes to set up a mouthwatering showdown with Barty.

Aussie fans can watch the 2022 Australian Open free on 9Now. Follow our guide to watch a free Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins live stream from anywhere.

Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins free live stream

The 2022 Australian women's final – Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins – is televised on Nine and streamed live on 9now. Coverage is completely free... but only in Australia.

Going to be outside Oz? Simply use a VPN to access the free 9Now live stream from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

It's easy. Follow the step-by-step instructions below...

Watch an Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins live stream from abroad with a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Australian Open rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can access local streaming services from anywhere and save money!

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it today for the tennis.

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. Tennis fans may wish to choose 'Australia' for 9now.

3. Then head over to 9now on your browser or device and enjoy the free Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins live stream.

Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins live stream in UK/Europe

Eurosport holds the rights to air the Australian Open 2022 in the UK/Europe. Every match will be live across Discovery+, the Eurosport app and Eurosport.com. Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins starts at 8.30am GMT on Saturday 29th January 2022.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes: Australian Open tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more. Amazon Prime subscribers can trial Discovery+ free for 7 days.

Remember: Aussie nationals can live stream every match free of charge on 9Now and can access 9now anywhere in the world with a VPN.

2022 Australian Open | Discovery+ (£7/€7 a month)

Subscribe to Discovery+ for a month and you can watch every match of the 2022 Australian Open live, in the company of John McEnroe and Boris Becker. It's contract-free, so you can cancel anytime you like.

Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins live stream in the USA

TV rights to the 2022 Australian Open are once again split between ESPN and the Tennis Channel.

ESPN has bagged the men's and women's finals. Cord-cutters can stream all the action live on ESPN+ for $6.99 a month.

Remember: Aussie nationals can live stream every match of the 2022 Australian Open – including Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins – free of charge on 9Now. Aussies abroad can access 9now with a VPN.

Another option is to watch ESPN on Sling Orange. Cable replacement service Sling offers new subscribers a 3-day free trial.

Ash Barty vs Danielle Collins on Sling | FREE 3-day trial

Want to watch Ash Barty play for her first Australian Open title in front of her home crowd? Hurry, and you can get your first three days of Sling completely free! It's $35 a month after but there's no contract, so you can cancel anytime you like.

A third option is to subscribe to the Tennis Channel direct, which you may be able to do as part of your cable package.

Watch the 2022 Australian Open live $99.99 per year

Catch the Australian Open and stream over 4500 live and on-demand matches from over 100 ATP & WTA events, including coverage from Roland Garros too. It's not cheap but it's a great offering for those who want to watch tennis all year round.

Australian Open 2022 schedule & match times

Schedule is as follows:

17th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles first round

18th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles first round

19th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles second round

20th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles second round

21st January 2022 – Men's and women's singles third round

22nd January 2022 – Men's and women's singles third round

23rd January 2022 – Men's and women's singles fourth round

24th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles fourth round

25th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

26th January 2022 – Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

27th January 2022 – Women's semi-finals

28th January 2022 – Men's semi-finals

29th January 2022 – Women's final

30th January 2022 – Men's final