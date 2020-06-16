Apple HomePod 2, HomePod Mini: release date, leaks and all of the news

It’s easy to forget that it's been six years since Amazon's first-gen Amazon Echo and changed the realm of wireless speakers forever. Like it or not, speakers with integrated voice assistants have been talking back to us for a while now and in 2020 every audio outfit worth its salt is cashing in on the action.

A much bigger deal than most is Apple's HomePod, and for reasons beyond simple brand cache: we went to see how it was made and were amazed by Apple's dedication to sound quality, and when we reviewed the HomePod we declared it "the best-sounding smart speaker you can buy".

The statement remains true today, but the HomePod does come in at the premium end of the market. With big-hitters such as JBL, Sonos, Google and of course Amazon also vying for a bite of the smart speaker cherry (often with more bijou, budget-friendly price tags) it seems inevitable that Apple will release a new, second-gen HomePod soon. Luckily, we've got a few tantalising bits of information on what to expect.

Almost as soon as the original HomePod was released, Bloomberg reported that a new, smaller model was on the cards. Further rumours regarding a cheaper, Beats-branded Apple HomePod smart speaker (with a new Apple Tags tracker) have filled forums and tech news sites ever since.

So, we know the HomePod 2 is coming, but when can we get our hands on it, how much will it cost and what improvements will it offer? We’ve rounded up all of the rumours, news and major leaks so you can get up to speed in no time at all.

(Image credit: Future)

Apple is notoriously tight-lipped about its product releases right down to the wire, so it's highly possible that the Cupertino giant will announce its newest HomePod at this year’s revamped WWDC show, which kicks off on 22nd June.

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference is a stage it often uses for a big reveal – and since the cancellation of its iPhone event back in March in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, Apple may have much to show us at this online-only event.

If we were gambling types, our money would be on Apple's over-ear AirPods Studio headphones, the HomePod 2 and the iPhone 12 as the products to headline the show.

The original HomePod launched at £319/$349, although it can now be snapped up for significantly less – perfect conditions for the launch of a new model.

The HomePod is of course Apple's inaugural (and remarkable) smart speaker, but based on these prices, we'd expect the HomePod 2 to come in somewhere in-between the original RRP and the discounted price – especially if we're looking at a smaller smart speaker than the original.

Back in March 2018, MacRumours reported findings translated from a now-unavailable Taiwanese Economic Daily News piece, stating that a new Apple HomePod speaker was forecast to launch in the second half of 2018 for between $150 and $200 in the United States. That, of course, never happened.

Whether the second-gen. Apple HomePod was pulled due to reports that the original HomePod wasn't selling well – thanks to stiff competition from Amazon Echo (£90/$100) and Google Home (£89/$99) – we'll probably never know. But an Apple smart speaker for that money is a tantalising proposition...

Apple HomePod 2: name

(Image credit: Future)

But are we even correct in assuming that the new Apple HomePod will be called HomePod 2? If reports of a smaller, cheaper smart speaker from Apple are to be believed (these date back to May 2018, when a Beats-branded HomePod idea was circulated, initially by MacRumours) Apple might choose the moniker 'HomePod Mini', in line with both the more bijou dimensions and the branding of its iPad Mini tablet offerings.

If Apple stays true to its 2001 'Pod' branding – think iPod Touch, AirPods, AirPods Studio – it's highly likely to be one HomePod or the other, and while we're still on the fence about a HomePod Mini denomination, there are an awful lot of original Apple HomePod deals circulating at the minute – meaning the HomePod 2 might be a safer bet for now.

Apple HomePod 2: design

Will Apple's second-gen HomePod feature a similar design to its older sibling?

We'd be surprised if the HomePod Mini or HomePod 2 differed wildly in design from the original HomePod, despite those 2018 suggestions that Beats branding might feature – as noted, that never materialised.

The general consensus is for a smaller, more affordable smart speaker. So, should we simply expect a scaled-down version of the original?

When What Hi-Fi? was invited behind the scenes at HomePod Development HQ in 2018 to see how the HomePod was made, to say that we were impressed by Apple's preoccupation with sound quality would be an understatement. So much R&D went into the inaugural product's seven tweeter, six microphone array, 'high-excursion' woofer and A8 chip, that a complete redesign seems unlikely – though of course that chip could well see an update to support new features and functionality.

Apple HomePod 2: features and specs

(Image credit: Apple)

So what can we expect from the HomePod 2/HomePod Mini in terms of specs and features?

Well, in February 2019 a patent filed by Apple (thank you, MacRumours) suggested that the second-generation smart speaker might support Face ID recognition and 3D hand gestures.

According to the filing, the Apple "countertop speaker" could "identify users in the vicinity of the speaker using facial recognition, as well as measure the distance of users to the speaker".

The patent also highlighted the inclusion of "various sensors and cameras that gather hand gestures and other three-dimensional gesture input."

After Apple filed a patent for an Apple ring device (featuring a U1 chip) in April, we might expect that users could don the wearable to potentially control both their Apple TV streamer and their HomePod.

Having Face ID built into the Apple HomePod 2 could provide another layer of user-security as well as allowing for multiple users, with each user's profile identified via their actual, real-life profile (or face).

(Image credit: Apple/USPTO)

MacRumors noted a rather unusual potential feature of the Apple HomePod 2 in the exhaustive patent: an "emoji-based avatar that would adapt to a user's mood or actions," perhaps even empathising with your emotions.

Ambient light sensing, displaying a sun/rain icon pertaining to the weather forecast, showing the logo of a winning sports team and heart rate monitoring are all mentioned in the 2019 patent.

In the sound department, the HomePod 2 smart speaker could be even more detailed than the original, according to slightly more recent 2019 patents granted to the Cupertino giant.

Apple's patent for a "multi-listener stereo image array" could mean, as noted by AppleInsider, that "multiple people can experience a stereo audio effect, regardless of where they are seated".

Apple HomePod 2 vs Apple HomePod: which is better?

(Image credit: Apple)

Although we have some idea of the features we expect to see in the new HomePod, Apple has yet to officially confirm its existence, let alone its due date. And until we get one into our listening facility, it’s impossible to know how good it’ll be.

What we do know is that advancements in the smart speaker arena aren't slowing up. In other words, the Apple HomePod 2 or HomePod Mini will, in all likelihood, aim to improve on the original for both features and sound.

Whether these improvements will include a standard Bluetooth connection (something the Sonos One doesn't offer but the new JBL Link Portable does really rather well) alongside wi-fi, a dedicated HomePod app for your iOS device (the current HomePod doesn't have one), open access to other music streaming services such as Spotify or Tidal, or an improved Siri performance remains to be seen, but these are all updates we'd like to see.

And let’s not forget that the current HomePod is still brilliant in its own right, particularly now it's been discounted. That price may even fall a little lower as we get closer to the launch of the new model.

We will of course update this page with all of the news and rumours concerning the Apple HomePod 2 (or HomePod Mini) as and when.

