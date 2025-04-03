The Hisense U7N Mini LED TV is now a half-price bargain

55-inch TVs are the perfect size for most people. They can deliver a proper cinematic experience while not taking over too much valuable space. It's also a size of TV where manufacturers tend to deliver more premium specs, including higher gaming specs and improved panel technology.

This is especially true for the deal we've spotted today. It's for the Hisense U7N 55-inch, which you can now pick up for only £599 at Amazon.

That's thanks to a fresh £200 discount, which takes the overall discount since launch to £700. That's right – the Hisense U7N is now better than half-price.

Full transparency: we've only tested the 65-inch version but we expect the 55-inch version to perform very similarly. If it does, it will be a really solid option at this very low price – particularly if you're a keen gamer

Five stars Hisense U7N 55-inch: was £1,299 now £599 at Amazon The 65-inch version of the Hisense U7N delivers solid picture quality and competitive gaming features at a really good price, and we expect this 55-inch model to be just as good. The fresh £200 discount means the TV is now available for less than half of its launch price.

The Hisense U7N is the middle Mini LED option in the Chinese TV maker’s current lineup. The manufacturer has created a TV that boasts a range of premium features while still keeping the price remarkably low.

The U7N is a dream for gamers. Dedicated gaming features, including 4K/144Hz (an extension of 4K/120Hz that hardcore PC gamers will appreciate), are often only seen on more expensive models. For Xbox gamers, the inclusion of Dolby Vision Gaming will also be a welcome touch.

All positive so far but there is a reason we only gave the 65-inch U7N model four stars. This is mostly because of its "struggle with very bright scenes, where it has a tendency to push too hard and flatten sections of the picture."

If that's a problem for you, then Hisense does offer a more premium U8N model, which differentiates itself by the display technology used. The 65-inch U7N’s backlight is split into 384 dimming zones and the screen has a peak brightness of 1500 nits. That’s a lot lower than the U8N, which features 1600 dimming zones and can produce a claimed 3000 nits of peak brightness.

For those who want a high-performing TV without having to pay for it, though, the U7N 55-inch is a fantastic option at this price.

MORE:

Read our Hisense U7N 65-inch review

Here are the best TVs you can buy right now

And here are all the best TV deals