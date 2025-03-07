LG C5 vs Sony Bravia 8: which OLED TV should you buy?

LG C4 (OLED65C4) $1,496.99 at Amazon $1,498 at Walmart $1,499.99 at Best Buy Screen size: 65in (also available in 42in, 48in, 55in, 77in, 83in)

HDMI inputs: x4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG

Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 83 x 144 x 4.5cm This is a big improvement on the C3. It's brighter and sharper, with richer tones and more vibrant colours. It can't compete with the stunning brightness of the G4, but then it is a fair bit cheaper. We expect that price to tumble soon, too. For Punchy, sharp, rich and vibrant, yet still natural

Much improved sound quality

Excellent UI and flawless gaming specs Against Minor lack of shadow detail in SDR

MLA tech would have been nice LG G4 (OLED65G4) $2,396.99 at Amazon $2,396.99 at Crutchfield $2,399.99 at Best Buy Screen size: 65in (also available in 55in, 77in, 83in and 97in)

HDMI inputs: x4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1)

Gaming features: 4K/120Hz, 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG

Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 145 x 84 x 5.7cm Once again, the MLA-boosted screen of LG's G-Series model has brightness to spare, and easily competes with the best premium TVs from rival brands. It's notably more vibrant in darker scenes, and while the audio still leaves a lot to be desired, that's easily fixed with a soundbar. For Brilliantly bright picture that’s full of contrast

Stellar gaming features

Accurate motion handling Against Thin audio that’s prone to sibilance

There's never been a better time to buy one of the best TVs. With competition hotting up from every angle, there's no shortage of premium screens vying for that coveted spot in your living room.

If you've done some research, chances are you've probably got some OLED offerings from LG and Sony on your shortlist, which is why we're comparing the LG C5 against the Sony Bravia 8 – two top-notch OLED TVs that have plenty going for them.

We've thoroughly tested both models to deliver an in-depth comparison – the only thing we don't know at the time of writing is the price of the LG C5, but we'll be sure to update this feature as soon as we're graced with that information.

LG C5 vs Sony Bravia 8: price

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

OLED TV pricing varies considerably throughout the year, with manufacturers following different approaches to discounting that can significantly impact value.

For context, the Sony Bravia 8 launched with these prices across its size range:

Sony Bravia 8 55-inch: £2199 / $2000 / AU$3495

£2199 / $2000 / AU$3495 Sony Bravia 8 65-inch: £2699 / $2800 / AU$4495

£2699 / $2800 / AU$4495 Sony Bravia 8 77-inch: £3999 / $3900 / AU$6995

While these figures represented a reduction from the A80L's launch prices, they positioned the Bravia 8 at a higher price point than comparable LG models. The pricing gap between Sony and LG models has been observed across multiple generations of their respective OLED lineups.

For the LG C5, while official pricing hasn't been announced yet, we can look to the C4's launch prices for guidance:

LG C4 42-inch: £1400 / $1499 / AU$2199

£1400 / $1499 / AU$2199 LG C4 48-inch: £1500 / $1599 / AU$2499

£1500 / $1599 / AU$2499 LG C4 55-inch: £1900 / $1999 / AU$3299

£1900 / $1999 / AU$3299 LG C4 65-inch: £2700 / $2699 / AU$4299

£2700 / $2699 / AU$4299 LG C4 77-inch: £3800 / $3699 / AU$5999

£3800 / $3699 / AU$5999 LG C4 83-inch: £6000 / $5399 / AU$7999

The C4 launched at lower prices than the C3 in the UK and Australia, which suggests LG may continue this competitive approach with the C5.

A significant advantage for the LG C5 is its broader size range – offering models from 42 inches up to 83 inches. This variety provides options for diverse living spaces and budgets that the Bravia 8, which starts at 55 inches, simply can't match.

Both manufacturers offer price reductions throughout the product lifecycle, particularly during major sales events. Based on previous generations, we expect both TVs to see substantial discounts, with the LG potentially reaching more accessible price points.

LG C5 vs Sony Bravia 8: design

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

The Sony Bravia 8 maintains the elegant aesthetics of its predecessor, the A80L. It has a rather fetching textured pattern on the rear panel that's been refined to sit more flush against walls when mounted, and the foot stands have been thoughtfully redesigned with a flatter top and slimmer profile to better accommodate soundbars.

These feet offer multiple position options too – they can be placed centrally or at the corners, and at two different heights, providing versatility for different furniture and audio setups.

LG has largely stuck with the C4's design language for its C5 model – namely, a super-slim profile for most of the chassis, with a modest enclosure housing connections and processing components at the bottom of the rear panel.

The 55-inch C5 we reviewed features narrow bezels and a central pedestal stand that, while stylish, may limit soundbar placement options due to its outward taper. Larger models of the C5 have a different stand design where this won't be as much of an issue

When it comes to remotes, Sony includes a plastic controller that, while lacking the premium feel of some competitors, does offer a backlight and a well-designed button layout.

LG's Magic Remote adds a new AI shortcut button and updated input functionality, but frustratingly still lacks backlit buttons – a surprising omission at this price point.

LG C5 vs Sony Bravia 8: features

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The Bravia 8 packs the power of Sony's formidable Bravia XR processor, which uses AI smarts to enhance picture processing for more authentic visuals. While it doesn't feature cutting-edge MLA, 4th Gen OLED or QD-OLED technology, Sony claims a 10% increase in panel brightness over its own A80L model.

LG's C5, on the other hand, is powered by the Alpha 9 Gen 8 processor, which also has AI-enhanced processing in its arsenal. Like the Bravia 8, the C5 sticks with conventional WOLED technology rather than adopting the newer MLA or LG's own four-stack panels found in premium models like the LG G5.

Still, LG claims brightness improvements over the C4, achieved through its Brightness Booster technology, rather than physical panel enhancements like a heatsink.

As for gaming, the LG C5 maintains LG's excellent credentials with four HDMI 2.1 ports supporting 4K/144Hz, VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming – one of the most complete gaming packages available on any TV.

The Bravia 8 offers solid gaming support but with a key limitation – only two of its four HDMI inputs meet the HDMI 2.1 standard, and one of those doubles as the eARC connection. The TV supports 4K/120Hz (rather than 144Hz), VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision gaming.

On the OS front, the C5 runs webOS 25, LG's latest smart platform. This iteration introduces enhanced AI features, including an intuitive chatbot for troubleshooting and settings adjustments via natural language commands. The platform also adds voice profile recognition and gaming-focused apps like the Xbox app for cloud gaming.

Sony opts for Google TV, providing access to a comprehensive range of streaming services including UK-specific options like BBC iPlayer, ITV X, Channel 4, and Channel 5. The platform is well-designed and responsive, making content discovery relatively straightforward.

Both TVs support HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision formats, though neither offers HDR10+. Both also include Dolby Atmos compatibility through their respective eARC connections.

LG C5 vs Sony Bravia 8: picture

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Drive To Survive)

Both televisions deliver exceptional picture quality with 4K HDR content, though with slightly different characteristics that may appeal to different viewers.

The Sony Bravia 8, for instance, excels in delivering a wonderfully natural image with exceptional motion handling. Its picture is remarkably sharp with outstanding light control that creates a compelling sense of three-dimensionality.

The Bravia 8 handles skin tones with a touch more red than its predecessor, resulting in more lifelike human subjects. Black levels remain outstanding too, with excellent shadow detail, while highlights maintain impressive detail rather than clipping to white.

The LG C5, in contrast, offers a richly saturated picture that balances vibrancy with authenticity. Its colours appear punchy and dynamic without crossing into artificiality, with particularly strong performance in low-light scenes where colour volume remains impressive.

The picture exhibits excellent solidity and three-dimensionality, with subjects clearly delineated against backgrounds without appearing artificially enhanced. The C5's brightness improvements are most noticeable in highlight details, where it retains more information in the brightest portions of the image.

As for Dolby Vision content, both TVs shine. The Bravia 8 delivers a compelling image in Dolby Vision Bright mode, with the dynamic metadata helping to optimize scene-by-scene performance. The C5 handles the format equally well, with its Filmmaker Mode now supporting Dolby Vision for the most accurate presentation.

For HD and SDR content, both televisions perform admirably, though with slight differences in approach.

The Bravia 8 upscales Full HD material with excellent sharpness while maintaining the natural film grain when present. However, some black crush can occur in particularly dark scenes, slightly compromising shadow detail.

The LG C5 handles upscaling with impressive retention of detail, avoiding unwanted artifacts or noise in challenging content. Fabric textures and subtle details remain clearly visible, and the TV's enhanced brightness capabilities add impact even to standard dynamic range content.

LG C5 vs Sony Bravia 8: sound

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

Neither TV will replace a dedicated sound system, but there are notable differences in their audio capabilities.

The Sony Bravia 8 uses the company's Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, which uses actuators to vibrate the entire screen to generate sound. While slightly bass-light compared to some competitors, it offers excellent control and precision.

The sound follows on-screen action with remarkable accuracy, creating a spacious and immersive audio experience despite the physical limitations of TV speakers.

The LG C5 delivers acceptable audio for casual viewing with clear dialogue reproduction.

However, it lacks low-end impact, and its projection capabilities are limited, with height effects seeming confined to the top edge of the TV.

The AI Sound mode, unfortunately, introduces harshness that detracts from the overall listening experience – so much so, that What HiFi? Editor in Chief Alastair Stevenson has penned his thoughts on why the LG C5 is a great example of why he wants OLED TV makers to ditch built-in speakers altogether.

LG C5 vs Sony Bravia 8: early verdict

Both the LG C5 and Sony Bravia 8 are excellent OLED TV options, albeit ones with distinct strengths that will appeal to different users.

The LG C5 offers a more complete feature set, particularly for gamers, with its four HDMI 2.1 ports and 144Hz support. It's also available in more size options, including smaller 42 and 48-inch variants that might better suit certain spaces.

Picture-wise, it delivers slightly punchier highlights and excellent low-light colour volume, that makes it particularly well-suited to movie watching in darker rooms.

The Sony Bravia 8 counters with a more versatile stand design, superior audio performance, and picture quality that prioritises natural reproduction and exceptional motion handling.

Its Google TV platform is intuitive and well-stocked with apps, though it falls short of LG's offering in gaming support with just two HDMI 2.1 ports.

For most users, particularly gamers or those seeking a smaller OLED TV, the LG C5 represents the more versatile choice – assuming its pricing remains competitive with the outgoing C4 model.

However, viewers who prioritize motion handling, prefer a more natural image, or appreciate superior built-in audio might find the Sony Bravia 8 better suits their needs.

Once we have a final price from LG for its C5 range, we'll be updating our thoughts with more accurate value in mind, so stay tuned.

MORE:

Read our full Sony Bravia 8 review

Our rundown of the best LG TVs you can buy

Our full LG C5 review