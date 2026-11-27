I’ve been testing TVs for 20 years: here are the five 65-inch sets I recommend this Black Friday, with prices from just £699
From an affordable Mini LED set to a flagship QD-OLED, there’s an option for every need and budget
Twenty years of testing TVs, and what do I have to show for it?
A fair amount, actually, including, most pertinently, the experience and knowledge to know a great TV from a merely decent one, and an awesome deal from one you should ignore.
And it just so happens that this Black Friday, five of the best 65-inch TVs are available with lovely, big discounts.
There's a model to suit every budget and need here. And, to be clear, I have personally tested and love all of them. They each represent the very best that's available at their price point.
So let's get straight to it, shall we? I'll go from most affordable to most premium, so you can find precisely the right TV for you.
Black Friday quick links
- Amazon: browse all of today's best deals
- B&W speakers: save over £500
- Batteries: save 27% on AA batteries
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was
£450now £286
- CDs and vinyl: best sellers and biggest deals
- Denon micro system: save 25% now £299
- Dolby Atmos soundbar: down to £269
- DVDs and Blu-rays: browse the best deals
- ELAC Debut 2: five-star speakers now £179
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was
£70now £32
- Headphones: Sennheiser Momentum 4 now £142
- Home cinema: save £700 on five-star system
- Music streamer: was
£899now £699
- PS5 stock: check on Amazon
- Richer Sounds: specialist Black Friday deals
- Sonos soundbar: was
£449now £305
- Sony headphones: now just £25
- Sony XM5 earbuds: was
£259now £155
- Turntable: Audio-Technica was
£359now £299
- Vinyl: save up to 31% at Amazon
- Wiim Ultra: save £70 now £299
- Wireless earbuds: Award winners now £59
TCL P8L
If you want a big-screen TV for less than £700, the TCL P8L is a cracking buy.
Its Mini LED backlight and Quantum Dot colours help it deliver a surprisingly balanced, authentic picture, with natural colours, convincing contrast and impressive detail.
It's also a great gaming TV, with 4K/144Hz, VRR and ALLM support, while its built-in speakers sound better than most at this price. Brightness is limited compared with pricier models, but for £699 at Amazon, you're getting an awful lot of TV for your money.
TCL C7L
For an additional £260, the TCL C7L offers a significant step up in Mini LED performance.
Its 1152-zone backlight delivers much greater brightness and more impressive contrast, while its Super Quantum Dot technology produces richer, more vibrant colours. It's a terrific all-rounder, too, with a cinematic Filmmaker Mode, strong gaming performance and a more premium design.
As with the P8L, there are only two fully specced HDMI 2.1 sockets, and the backlight can occasionally distract just a little, but at £959 from Amazon, this is an awful lot of Mini LED TV for the money.
TCL C8L
For just £210 more than the C7L, the TCL C8L is a very tempting upgrade. In fact, on a performance-per-pound basis, I think this is the best buy of these five TVs.
With its brighter backlight and huge dimming zone count (2040 on this 65-inch model), plus those new Super Quantum Dots, the C8L produces a spectacularly punchy, colourful picture, with excellent contrast and impressive local dimming.
It's also better equipped for gaming, too, with all four HDMI sockets supporting the full HDMI 2.1 specification, and it has a more ambitious built-in sound system with up-firing speakers.
Sound quality isn't always consistent, and blooming can become more noticeable when viewing from an angle, but at this Black Friday price of £1169 at Richer Sounds, the C8L makes an even more compelling case for itself than when we reviewed it at its launch price of £1899.
LG C6
If you can afford it, it's absolutely worth stretching to an OLED rather than a Mini LED TV, and the LG C6 is the best performance-per-pound OLED you can buy right now.
Its self-emissive pixels deliver perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast control, meaning blooming is a non-issue and giving films a wonderfully cinematic sense of depth.
This year's C-series model builds on the excellent C5 with a brighter, richer and more refined picture, while its improved sound system is a welcome bonus. You also get four HDMI 2.1 sockets, 4K/165Hz gaming and comprehensive Dolby Vision support, too.
At £1529 from Amazon, it's £360 more than the C8L, but that gets you the distinctive contrast and picture refinement of OLED – a worthwhile upgrade if you can stretch to it.
Samsung S99H
Finally, we have the Samsung S99H – the only TV I would swap my own beloved Sony Bravia 8 II for.
If you want simply the best TV available anywhere right now, and you have the budget to match, the Samsung S99H is the set for you.
Its QD-OLED panel combines OLED's perfect blacks with dazzlingly bright highlights and wonderfully rich colours, while Samsung's processing delivers excellent detail, natural motion and superb three-dimensional depth. It's also packed with gaming features and has a much-improved sound system.
Some rivals reveal more shadow detail, and the audio could do with greater bass weight, but the S99H is a spectacular TV.
At £2299 from Richer Sounds, it's a substantial £770 step up from the LG C6, but one worth considering if you want the absolute best.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Tom Parsons has been writing about TV, AV and hi-fi products (not to mention plenty of other 'gadgets' and even cars) for over 15 years. He began his career as What Hi-Fi?'s Staff Writer and is now the TV and AV Editor. In between, he worked as Reviews Editor and then Deputy Editor at Stuff, and over the years has had his work featured in publications such as T3, The Telegraph and Louder. He's also appeared on BBC News, BBC World Service, BBC Radio 4 and Sky Swipe. In his spare time Tom is a runner and gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.