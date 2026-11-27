Twenty years of testing TVs, and what do I have to show for it?

A fair amount, actually, including, most pertinently, the experience and knowledge to know a great TV from a merely decent one, and an awesome deal from one you should ignore.

And it just so happens that this Black Friday, five of the best 65-inch TVs are available with lovely, big discounts.

There's a model to suit every budget and need here. And, to be clear, I have personally tested and love all of them. They each represent the very best that's available at their price point.

So let's get straight to it, shall we? I'll go from most affordable to most premium, so you can find precisely the right TV for you.

TCL P8L

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you want a big-screen TV for less than £700, the TCL P8L is a cracking buy.

Its Mini LED backlight and Quantum Dot colours help it deliver a surprisingly balanced, authentic picture, with natural colours, convincing contrast and impressive detail.

It's also a great gaming TV, with 4K/144Hz, VRR and ALLM support, while its built-in speakers sound better than most at this price. Brightness is limited compared with pricier models, but for £699 at Amazon, you're getting an awful lot of TV for your money.

TCL C7L

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

For an additional £260, the TCL C7L offers a significant step up in Mini LED performance.

Its 1152-zone backlight delivers much greater brightness and more impressive contrast, while its Super Quantum Dot technology produces richer, more vibrant colours. It's a terrific all-rounder, too, with a cinematic Filmmaker Mode, strong gaming performance and a more premium design.

As with the P8L, there are only two fully specced HDMI 2.1 sockets, and the backlight can occasionally distract just a little, but at £959 from Amazon, this is an awful lot of Mini LED TV for the money.

TCL C8L

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

For just £210 more than the C7L, the TCL C8L is a very tempting upgrade. In fact, on a performance-per-pound basis, I think this is the best buy of these five TVs.

With its brighter backlight and huge dimming zone count (2040 on this 65-inch model), plus those new Super Quantum Dots, the C8L produces a spectacularly punchy, colourful picture, with excellent contrast and impressive local dimming.

It's also better equipped for gaming, too, with all four HDMI sockets supporting the full HDMI 2.1 specification, and it has a more ambitious built-in sound system with up-firing speakers.

Sound quality isn't always consistent, and blooming can become more noticeable when viewing from an angle, but at this Black Friday price of £1169 at Richer Sounds, the C8L makes an even more compelling case for itself than when we reviewed it at its launch price of £1899.

LG C6

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Amazon Prime Video, The Grand Tour)

If you can afford it, it's absolutely worth stretching to an OLED rather than a Mini LED TV, and the LG C6 is the best performance-per-pound OLED you can buy right now.

Its self-emissive pixels deliver perfect blacks and pixel-level contrast control, meaning blooming is a non-issue and giving films a wonderfully cinematic sense of depth.

This year's C-series model builds on the excellent C5 with a brighter, richer and more refined picture, while its improved sound system is a welcome bonus. You also get four HDMI 2.1 sockets, 4K/165Hz gaming and comprehensive Dolby Vision support, too.

At £1529 from Amazon, it's £360 more than the C8L, but that gets you the distinctive contrast and picture refinement of OLED – a worthwhile upgrade if you can stretch to it.

Samsung S99H

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

Finally, we have the Samsung S99H – the only TV I would swap my own beloved Sony Bravia 8 II for.

If you want simply the best TV available anywhere right now, and you have the budget to match, the Samsung S99H is the set for you.

Its QD-OLED panel combines OLED's perfect blacks with dazzlingly bright highlights and wonderfully rich colours, while Samsung's processing delivers excellent detail, natural motion and superb three-dimensional depth. It's also packed with gaming features and has a much-improved sound system.

Some rivals reveal more shadow detail, and the audio could do with greater bass weight, but the S99H is a spectacular TV.

At £2299 from Richer Sounds, it's a substantial £770 step up from the LG C6, but one worth considering if you want the absolute best.