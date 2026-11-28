The two best TVs you can buy right now are the Samsung S99H and Sony Bravia 8 II – I know that because I've tested both, plus all of their rivals.

In fact, I also own a 65-inch Bravia 8 II myself, and aside from some recent software bugs, I absolutely love it.

That said, I have to admit that the Samsung S99H is even better. It's the newer TV (the Bravia 8 II came out last year), and it seems clear that Samsung set out specifically to beat the Sony benchmark model.

So, the S99H combines a newer, brighter and more vibrant QD-OLED panel with Samsung's most considered and cinematically authentic tuning yet, resulting in a TV that can deliver your movies as they're supposed to be seen, whether they're supposed to be dazzlingly bright or subtle and subdued.

The Bravia 8 II still has the edge in terms of sound quality and shadow detail, and it supports Dolby Vision, which the S99H does not, but otherwise, the Samsung model is the superior set, and until today, my advice to anyone choosing between the two was simple: buy the Samsung S99H.

But that's now changed just a little bit, thanks to Black Friday discounts that are still live this weekend.

The 55-inch versions of the Samsung S99H and Sony Bravia 8 II are both £1599, so my advice remains to go for the Samsung.

If you're buying a 65-inch TV, though, the Sony model is currently £400 cheaper than the Samsung, so it's a no-brainer to buy the former. The Samsung might be better, but it's not £400 better.

Save £900 Sony Bravia 8 II 55-inch: was £2,499 now £1,599 at Richer Sounds The Sony Bravia 8 II is still a phenomenal OLED, with a beautifully subtle, cinematic picture, more shadow detail and significantly better built-in sound than the Samsung S99H. Dolby Vision is another big attraction. But with both TVs now costing £1599, we'd spend our money on the brighter, more dynamic and better-equipped Samsung.

Save £900 Samsung S99H 55-inch: was £2,499 now £1,599 at Richer Sounds At the same £1599 price as the Sony Bravia 8 II, the Samsung S99H is the obvious choice. It's brighter, more colourful and more dynamic, with an even greater sense of three-dimensional depth, yet it retains superb cinematic accuracy. It also has better gaming features, with twice as many HDMI 2.1 sockets. The best TV at this price, full stop.

Save £1,100 Sony Bravia 8 II 65-inch: was £2,999 now £1,899 at Richer Sounds At £400 less than the equivalent Samsung S99H, the 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 II is our pick of the two at this size. Its wonderfully cinematic picture, excellent shadow detail, Dolby Vision support and superior built-in sound make it a superb TV. The Samsung is better overall, but the Sony is better value.

Save £1,000 Samsung S99H 65-inch: was £3,299 now £2,299 at Richer Sounds The Samsung S99H is the better TV, delivering a brighter, more vibrant and more three-dimensional picture than the Sony Bravia 8 II, without sacrificing cinematic accuracy. Its four HDMI 2.1 sockets also make it the superior choice for gamers. At £400 more than the Sony, though, it's a harder recommendation right now.

We've tested these two TVs side by side for our in-depth Samsung S99H vs Sony Bravia 8 II comparison, but if you want the abridged version, here's what you need to know.

Both TVs deliver exceptional QD-OLED picture quality, but the Samsung S99H is the more spectacular performer. It produces brighter, more concentrated highlights, richer colours in darker scenes and a greater sense of contrast and three-dimensional depth.

It's also the more comprehensively equipped TV for gaming, with four full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 sockets and support for 4K/165Hz, compared with the Sony's two HDMI 2.1 sockets and 4K/120Hz limit.

The Bravia 8 II has some important advantages of its own. It reveals more shadow detail in particularly dark scenes, supports Dolby Vision (which the Samsung doesn't) and has a significantly better built-in sound system.

Its picture is also wonderfully balanced and cinematic, with excellent out-of-the-box accuracy. In other words, the Sony is still an exceptional TV, and there are perfectly good reasons to choose it beyond the price.

But price is the deciding factor here. At 55 inches, both models currently cost £1599, so I have no hesitation in recommending the Samsung S99H. It's the better TV, and there's no financial penalty for choosing it.

At 65 inches, though, the Sony Bravia 8 II is £400 cheaper. That's a substantial saving, and while the Samsung remains the superior performer, I don't think its picture and gaming advantages justify that extra outlay. At this size, the Sony is the smarter buy – and the one I recommend.